- Rick and Jennifer Derthick, 1047 Walnut St., Traverse City, residential addition, $96,649
- Bob and Rhonda Busch, 1223 Londolyn Terrace, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $33,384
- Dawn Shattuck, 2061 Twin Eagle Drive, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $11,415
- Steven Walsh and Kathleen Lewelling, 4267 East Shore Drive, Green Lake Township, garage, $15,376
- Dennis Pearsall, 440 S. East Bay Blvd., Traverse City, residential addition, $23,925
- Michelle and Dan Reihl, 534 E. State St., Traverse City, residential addition, $335,778
- Stephen and Suzanne Gentile, 176 S. South Long Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, residential addition, $32,886
- Jereme and Heidi Scheppe, 2132 East Duck Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $12,429
- Melissa King, 5820 W. Blair Townhall Rd., Blair Township, outbuilding, $29,211
- Mike and Melissa Dow, 311 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $120,000
- Steven and Kathryn Holl, 434 Island View Drive, Whitewater Township, roof-mounted solar arrays, $53,000
- Edwin and Ann Stawicki, 13349 Bluff Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $43,180
- Terry Dickey, 2036 Bowerman Rd., Paradise Township, outbuilding, $16,614
- Andrew Hunt, 7155 Marshalltown Trail, Paradise Township, outbuilding, $35,796
- Aaron and Amy Siler, 9842 Cunningham Lane, Long Lake Township, garage, $21,300
- Mary and Renee Eckhoff, 1027 N. South Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $30,000
- Tim J. Schaub Construction Inc., 416 East Oak Ridge Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $148,159
- Justin Moore, 6159 Cherry Blossom Trail, Green Lake Township, residential addition, $20,358
- Baywatch Resort LLC, 1591 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, commercial addition, 23,000-square-feet, four-story, foundation only, $602,477
- Richard and Christine Walter, 607 Arbutus Trail, East Bay Township, garage, $5,041
- HM Development, 4241 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, outbuilding, cold storage building with four tenant spaces, $224,200
- Michael Beaver, 4785 E. Mobile Trail, Blair Township, residential addition, $19,346
- Ryan Starr, 4556 W. Blair Townhall Rd., Blair Township, garage, $9,240
- Green Peak Industries LLC, 822 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, medical marijuana provisioning center, $406,470
- Richard and Suzanne Caputo, 2032 Phelps Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $227,027
- Virginia Carlson, 4215 Manhattan East, Long Lake Township, miscellaneous, $1,800
- Paul and Maurine Lau, 2619 Yorkshire Drive, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $2,600
- Render Construction, Inc., 4680 U.S. 31 North, Acme, commercial remodel, $50,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1054 Cupola Place, Garfield Township, new home, $100,000
- Grand Traverse County, 1910 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, new commercial, $5,000
- LMS Property LLC, 400 W. Hammond Rd., Garfield Township, residential addition, $276,993
- Samuel Z. Lamper, 5042 Highland Drive, Garfield Township, deck, $2,400
- Sun King’s Court II LLC, 2181 Treeland Drive #648, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2295 Summerfield Lane #762, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2287 Summerfield Lane #763, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2279 Summerfield Lane #764, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2271 Summerfield Lane #765, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2263 Summerfield Lane #766, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2247 Summerfield Lane #768, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2239 Summerfield Lane #769, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Tarbert Properties LLC, 4195 Meadow Lane Drive, Garfield Township, commercial addition, $1,543,000
- Patrick and Cynth Symington, 781 Wind Drift Drive, Garfield Township, new home, $450,000
- Serene Homes LLC, 3724 Falconhurst Drive, Garfield Township, new home, $250,000
- Kathleen L. Moyer, 4851 Thornapple Lane, Garfield Township, deck, $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.