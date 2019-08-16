  • Rick and Jennifer Derthick, 1047 Walnut St., Traverse City, residential addition, $96,649
  • Bob and Rhonda Busch, 1223 Londolyn Terrace, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $33,384
  • Dawn Shattuck, 2061 Twin Eagle Drive, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $11,415
  • Steven Walsh and Kathleen Lewelling, 4267 East Shore Drive, Green Lake Township, garage, $15,376
  • Dennis Pearsall, 440 S. East Bay Blvd., Traverse City, residential addition, $23,925
  • Michelle and Dan Reihl, 534 E. State St., Traverse City, residential addition, $335,778
  • Stephen and Suzanne Gentile, 176 S. South Long Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, residential addition, $32,886
  • Jereme and Heidi Scheppe, 2132 East Duck Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $12,429
  • Melissa King, 5820 W. Blair Townhall Rd., Blair Township, outbuilding, $29,211
  • Mike and Melissa Dow, 311 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $120,000
  • Steven and Kathryn Holl, 434 Island View Drive, Whitewater Township, roof-mounted solar arrays, $53,000
  • Edwin and Ann Stawicki, 13349 Bluff Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $43,180
  • Terry Dickey, 2036 Bowerman Rd., Paradise Township, outbuilding, $16,614
  • Andrew Hunt, 7155 Marshalltown Trail, Paradise Township, outbuilding, $35,796
  • Aaron and Amy Siler, 9842 Cunningham Lane, Long Lake Township, garage, $21,300
  • Mary and Renee Eckhoff, 1027 N. South Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $30,000
  • Tim J. Schaub Construction Inc., 416 East Oak Ridge Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $148,159
  • Justin Moore, 6159 Cherry Blossom Trail, Green Lake Township, residential addition, $20,358
  • Baywatch Resort LLC, 1591 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, commercial addition, 23,000-square-feet, four-story, foundation only, $602,477
  • Richard and Christine Walter, 607 Arbutus Trail, East Bay Township, garage, $5,041
  • HM Development, 4241 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, outbuilding, cold storage building with four tenant spaces, $224,200
  • Michael Beaver, 4785 E. Mobile Trail, Blair Township, residential addition, $19,346
  • Ryan Starr, 4556 W. Blair Townhall Rd., Blair Township, garage, $9,240
  • Green Peak Industries LLC, 822 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, medical marijuana provisioning center, $406,470
  • Richard and Suzanne Caputo, 2032 Phelps Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $227,027
  • Virginia Carlson, 4215 Manhattan East, Long Lake Township, miscellaneous, $1,800
  • Paul and Maurine Lau, 2619 Yorkshire Drive, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $2,600
  • Render Construction, Inc., 4680 U.S. 31 North, Acme, commercial remodel, $50,000
  • T&R Investment Inc., 1054 Cupola Place, Garfield Township, new home, $100,000
  • Grand Traverse County, 1910 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, new commercial, $5,000
  • LMS Property LLC, 400 W. Hammond Rd., Garfield Township, residential addition, $276,993
  • Samuel Z. Lamper, 5042 Highland Drive, Garfield Township, deck, $2,400
  • Sun King’s Court II LLC, 2181 Treeland Drive #648, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2295 Summerfield Lane #762, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2287 Summerfield Lane #763, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2279 Summerfield Lane #764, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2271 Summerfield Lane #765, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2263 Summerfield Lane #766, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2247 Summerfield Lane #768, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2239 Summerfield Lane #769, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
  • Tarbert Properties LLC, 4195 Meadow Lane Drive, Garfield Township, commercial addition, $1,543,000
  • Patrick and Cynth Symington, 781 Wind Drift Drive, Garfield Township, new home, $450,000
  • Serene Homes LLC, 3724 Falconhurst Drive, Garfield Township, new home, $250,000
  • Kathleen L. Moyer, 4851 Thornapple Lane, Garfield Township, deck, $10,000

