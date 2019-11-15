- Grand Traverse Mall, 3200 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, new retail shoe store, $317,329
- Bank One, 995 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, roof work, $49,790
- T&R Investment Inc., 1143 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $80,000
- Tommy A. and Lauren D. Greene, 303 Keystone Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $320,000
- Mary Sue Wilkinson, 4169 Summerhill Drive, Garfield Township, addition, $5,200
- Traverse City Medical Prop., 5191 Rosewood Drive, Garfield Township, alteration, $22,000
- Thomas and Norene Borgeld, 3039 Parterre Place, Garfield Township, interior alterations, $60,000
- Robert L. and Jane Underwood, 1275 Dracka Rd., Garfield Township, in-ground swimming pool, $70,000
- North Royal 5222 LLC, 5222 N. Royal Drive, Garfield Township, alteration, $503,854
- T&R Investment Inc., 1137 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $80,000
- Broad Condominium LLC, 2222 Chelsea Lane, Garfield Township, $270,000
- Broad Condominium LLC, 2224 Chelsea Lane, Garfield Township, $270,000
- Marilyn Aberlich, 2726 Shenandoh Drive, Garfield Township, alteration, $39,000
- Great Wolf Traverse, 3575 N. U.S. 31 S., Garfield Township, interior alteration, $283,000
- Copper Ridge Opportunity L, 4290 Copper Ridge Drive, Garfield Township, new office building, $4,000,000
- Midwest MFD — South LLC, 2545 Orchard Circle, Garfield Township, 24-unit building, $1,545,000
- Midwest MFD — South LLC, 2540 Orchard Circle, Garfield Township, 24-unit building, $1,545,000
- Midwest MFD — South LLC, 2515 Orchard Circle, Garfield Township, 24-unit building, $1,545,000
- Curtis M. and Tracy A. Rucker, 3833 Sandia Place, Garfield Township, roof-mounted solar array, $24,750
- Daniel and Vivian Dermyer, 3737 Creekside Drive, Garfield Township, alteration, $1,500
- Living Hope Assembly of God, 3050 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, foundation only, $170,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1125 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $100,000
- Peachtree River Investment, 1354 Hillside Terrace Drive, Garfield Township, new duplex, $200,000
- Peachtree River Investment, 1356 Hillside Terrace Drive, Garfield Township, new duplex, $200,000
- Peachtree River Investment, 1345 Hillside Terrace Drive, Garfield Township, new duplex, $200,000
- Robert A. and Deborah Porter, 1343 Hillside Terrace Drive, Garfield Township, new duplex, $200,000
- Green Hills Inc., 2698 W. Crown Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $242,000
- Green Hills Inc., 2714 W. Crown Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $242,000
- Green Hills Inc., 2740 W. Crown Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $242,000
- Christopher J. Kowalski, 260 Emerson Rd., Garfield Township, addition, $100,000
- Sub Area 3 LLC, 1380 Yellow Drive, Garfield Township, replace roof, $2,500
- MITR Meadow MHP, 4232 Daffodil Circle Lot 210, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- T&R Investments, 1119 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $100,000
- David and Deborah Green, 1152 Birmley Estates Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $23,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.