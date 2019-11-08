- T&R Investments Inc., 1148 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $100,000
- Douglas and Juanita Covert, 12 W. Potter Rd., Garfield Township, new residence, $33,000
- Austin and Hilary Johnson, 5293 Hidden Glen, Garfield Township, new residence, $355,000
- Michelle Broad Trust, 1492 Dracka Rd., Garfield Township, residential addition, $89,000
- Traverse City Retail Mana, 3290 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, commercial remodel, $112,500
- Kristi Soper, 825 Broad Rd., Garfield Township, garage, $15,600
- Fox Run LLC, 959 Garfield Woods Drive, Garfield Township, new 12-unit townhouse, $667,596
- Fox Run LLC, 955 Garfield Woods Drive, Garfield Township, new 12-unit townhouse, $667,596
- William and Marie Hull, 348 Neuman St., Garfield Township, garage, $30,000
- Richard J. and Nancy Lisabeth, 1275 Valley Drive, Garfield Township, roof, $5,000
- Anthony Chartrand, 931 Glastonbury Circle, Garfield Township, outbuilding, $45,000
- Timothy J. and Katelyn Stark, 4315 Briarcliff Drive, Garfield Township, deck, $2,500
- Xtreme Performance LLC, 4100 Franke Rd., Traverse City, commercial remodel, cost not listed
- Ralph and Susan Beebe, 5015 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $200,651
- Modern State Dev LLC, 222 E. State St., Traverse City, new commercial, $174,660
- Alex Darrow, 8601 Church St., Whitewater Township, foundation repair, $9,433
- Erik and Christine Hauser, 1596 Green Oak Drive, Green Lake Township, new garage, $38,441
- Chris Knysch, 317 Birchwood Lane, East Bay Township, new residence, $130,299
- Ivory Beery, 417 W. 12th St., Traverse City, residential addition, $10,179
- Michael Watson, 894 N. South Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, new residence, $154,657
- Mark and Jacqeline Andres, 1847 E. Arbutus Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $245,702
- Colleen Smiley, 7729 Clearwater Drive, Acme Township, new residence, $217,503
- Lisa Farlin, 5832 Rennie View Rd., East Bay Township, residential remodel, $83,931
- Lindcraft Homes, LLC, 11613 Whittington St., Traverse City, new residence, $249,660
- Good Hospitality, 1000 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, commercial remodel, $1,020,150
- Lindcraft Homes, LLC, 11619 Whittington St., Traverse City, new residence, $166,286
- Joe Volk, 8516 Skegemog Point Rd., Whitewater Township, new residence, $317,186
- Roy and June Aydelotte, 5643 Wrenwood Way, Green Lake Township, new garage, $20,767
- Dane Morse, 8785 South Rd., Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $800
- Randy and Janet Maxwell, 11541 Lake Shore Drive, Fife Lake Township, new residence, $148,355
- George and Donna Schumacher, 732 E. State St., Traverse City, home demolition, cost not listed
- Stanley Smyka, 1216 E. Eighth St., Traverse City,
- structure demolition, cost not listed
- Stanley Smyka, 1210 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, structure demolition, cost not listed
- Hagerty Garage, LLC, 2830 Aero Park Drive, Traverse City, miscellaneous, cost not listed
- Dennis Belfry, 860 Kelley St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $2,690
- Mike Raphelson, 7961 Brown Bridge Rd., Union Township, house demolition, cost not listed
- Cathy Connor, 11004 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $37,953
- Ronald J. and Lori F. Novak, 629 George St., East Bay Township, residential remodel, $22,500
- Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1874 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
- Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1886 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
- Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1908 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
- Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1920 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
- Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1932 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
- Wiper Shaker LLC, 6723 East Railway Commons, Acme Township, new commercial, cost not provided
- Ward Powers, 10615 White Pine Rd., Green Lake Township, house demolition, cost not provided
