  • T&R Investments Inc., 1148 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $100,000
  • Douglas and Juanita Covert, 12 W. Potter Rd., Garfield Township, new residence, $33,000
  • Austin and Hilary Johnson, 5293 Hidden Glen, Garfield Township, new residence, $355,000
  • Michelle Broad Trust, 1492 Dracka Rd., Garfield Township, residential addition, $89,000
  • Traverse City Retail Mana, 3290 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, commercial remodel, $112,500
  • Kristi Soper, 825 Broad Rd., Garfield Township, garage, $15,600
  • Fox Run LLC, 959 Garfield Woods Drive, Garfield Township, new 12-unit townhouse, $667,596
  • Fox Run LLC, 955 Garfield Woods Drive, Garfield Township, new 12-unit townhouse, $667,596
  • William and Marie Hull, 348 Neuman St., Garfield Township, garage, $30,000
  • Richard J. and Nancy Lisabeth, 1275 Valley Drive, Garfield Township, roof, $5,000
  • Anthony Chartrand, 931 Glastonbury Circle, Garfield Township, outbuilding, $45,000
  • Timothy J. and Katelyn Stark, 4315 Briarcliff Drive, Garfield Township, deck, $2,500
  • Xtreme Performance LLC, 4100 Franke Rd., Traverse City, commercial remodel, cost not listed
  • Ralph and Susan Beebe, 5015 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $200,651
  • Modern State Dev LLC, 222 E. State St., Traverse City, new commercial, $174,660
  • Alex Darrow, 8601 Church St., Whitewater Township, foundation repair, $9,433
  • Erik and Christine Hauser, 1596 Green Oak Drive, Green Lake Township, new garage, $38,441
  • Chris Knysch, 317 Birchwood Lane, East Bay Township, new residence, $130,299
  • Ivory Beery, 417 W. 12th St., Traverse City, residential addition, $10,179
  • Michael Watson, 894 N. South Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, new residence, $154,657
  • Mark and Jacqeline Andres, 1847 E. Arbutus Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $245,702
  • Colleen Smiley, 7729 Clearwater Drive, Acme Township, new residence, $217,503
  • Lisa Farlin, 5832 Rennie View Rd., East Bay Township, residential remodel, $83,931
  • Lindcraft Homes, LLC, 11613 Whittington St., Traverse City, new residence, $249,660
  • Good Hospitality, 1000 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, commercial remodel, $1,020,150
  • Lindcraft Homes, LLC, 11619 Whittington St., Traverse City, new residence, $166,286
  • Joe Volk, 8516 Skegemog Point Rd., Whitewater Township, new residence, $317,186
  • Roy and June Aydelotte, 5643 Wrenwood Way, Green Lake Township, new garage, $20,767
  • Dane Morse, 8785 South Rd., Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $800
  • Randy and Janet Maxwell, 11541 Lake Shore Drive, Fife Lake Township, new residence, $148,355
  • George and Donna Schumacher, 732 E. State St., Traverse City, home demolition, cost not listed
  • Stanley Smyka, 1216 E. Eighth St., Traverse City,
  • structure demolition, cost not listed
  • Stanley Smyka, 1210 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, structure demolition, cost not listed
  • Hagerty Garage, LLC, 2830 Aero Park Drive, Traverse City, miscellaneous, cost not listed
  • Dennis Belfry, 860 Kelley St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $2,690
  • Mike Raphelson, 7961 Brown Bridge Rd., Union Township, house demolition, cost not listed
  • Cathy Connor, 11004 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $37,953
  • Ronald J. and Lori F. Novak, 629 George St., East Bay Township, residential remodel, $22,500
  • Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1874 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
  • Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1886 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
  • Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1908 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
  • Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1920 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
  • Woodbury Est Dev-Vance Road LLC, 1932 Finch Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000
  • Wiper Shaker LLC, 6723 East Railway Commons, Acme Township, new commercial, cost not provided
  • Ward Powers, 10615 White Pine Rd., Green Lake Township, house demolition, cost not provided

