- Jeffrey P. Ameel, 431 Second St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $4,200
- Kyle and Rachel Tarras, 866 Smith Hall Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, $204,153
- Josh Pascoe, 5381 Revella Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $135,682
- Tim and Theresa Galante, 6809 Deepwater Point Rd., Acme Township, demolish house, cost not listed
- Ian Dunscomb, 4688 W. Elliott Rd, Mayfield Township, new residence, $178,063
- Steve Matus, 2579 Lakes North Drive, Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $9,943
- Mark and Spring Goldman, 1747 Ne Ah Ta Wanta Rd., Peninsula Townhip, garage, cost not listed
- Bob Ooley, 7075 Orchard Drive, Long Lake Township, mobile Home, cost not listed
- David and Angalee Grix, 9750 Echo Valley Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $187,123
- Tracy Roberts, 2593 Old Barn Rd., Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $9,466
- Mark Simons, 4319 Euclid Ave., Green Lake Township, garage, $6,390
- Redbud Roots Lab X Inc., 6669 E. M-72, Acme Township, commercial remodel, medical marihuana processing center, $320,961
- Jeff Simonis, 5833 Tilton Rd., Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $30,935
- Gary Byar, 1589 Pincherry Rd., East Bay Township, outbuilding, $16,634
- Casey Sulak, 5655 Brown Bridge Rd., East Bay Township, outbuilding, $33,145
- Patrick Lints, 2433 N. Four Mile Rd., East Bay Township, solar array, $10,683
- Catalyst Development Co. 13 LLC, 160 E. State St., Traverse City, commercial addition, $6,734,096
- Joseph Volk, 8516 Skegmog Point, Whitewater Township, demolish garage, cost not listed
- Analytica Cambium, 1230 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, medical marihuana safety compliance facility, $300,000
- Janet Euriquez, 3093 Factory St, Paradise Township, garage, foundation only, $1,350
- David Varney and Colleen Gillespie, 11400 Cedar Valley Ridge Drive, Long Lake Township, garage, $12,922
- Michael and Jean Coonrod, 10664 Diamond Park Rd., solar array, $23,936
- K Stiner Enterprises LLC, 5591 Up North Drive, Blair Township, outbuilding, $7,954
- Joseph Volk, 8516 Skegmog Point Rd., Whitewater Township, garage, $39,760
