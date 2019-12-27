- Doug and Kathy Grosso, 4633 Betsie River Road, Green Lake Township, new residence, $131,378
- Rich and Caroline Choppa, 82 Park St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $15,867
- Mike and Laura Alanson, 2213 Eastern Ave., city of Traverse City, residential remodel, cost not provided
- Brian and Kelly Hirko, 528 Monroe St., city of Traverse City, new residence, $80,158
- Richard and Diana Milock, 101 N. Park St., city of Traverse City, commercial remodel, $350,000
- Habitat for Humanity GTR, 8747 Stream View Lane, Whitewater Township, new residence, $106,763
- Virgin Olives LLC, 109 E. Front St., city of Traverse City, commercial remodel, $482,096
- Denna Kluesner, 909 E. Second St., city of Traverse City, new residence, $53,894
- Schultz Construction and Remodel, 10921 Edward George Lane, Long Lake Township, new residence, $168,999
- State YMCA of Michigan, 1380 E. Arbutus Lake Road, East Bay Township, new commercial, $69,732
- Patrick Willard, 4342 N. Ironwood Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $51,901
- George Strait, 10726 Shrewbury St., city of Traverse City, new residence, $173,151
- Adam Weinrich and Dandan Zhu, 6071 Secor Road, Long Lake Township, ground-mounted solar array, $24,495
- Schultz Construction, 10967 Edward George Lane, Long Lake Township, new residence, $151,571
- Apex Ultra Worldwide LLC, 472 Munson Ave., city of Traverse City, commercial remodel, $125,000
- Morenci Brothers Hold Group LLC, 472 Munson Ave., city of Traverse City, commercial remodel, $129,439
- Virgin Olives LLC, 109 E. Front St., city of Traverse City, commercial remodel, $80,000
- Catherine C. Alfred, 8212 Okaiyoka Road, Whitewater Township, residential addition, no cost provided
- Catherine C. Alfred, 8212 Okaiyoka Road, Whitewater Township, residential addition, $156,658
- Adam and Jennifer Marsh, 4091 Marsh Road, Paradise Township, residential remodel, $15,000
