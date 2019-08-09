- East Bay Plaza LLC, 752 Munson Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel for medical marijuana provisioning center, $120,000
- 111 Front LLC, 111 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $22,000
- Munson Medical Center, 1105 Sixth St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $48,635
- Allen and Marcia Decker, 2256 Hawk Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $381,265
- Martin and Denise Wilcox, 5160 Walnut Hills Court, Paradise Township, residential addition, $14,070
- Robert Miller, 4366 Cedar Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $12,171
- Woodcreek Associates, 770 Hawthorne Lane, East Bay Township, residential addition, deck and garage, $7,216
- Woodcreek Association, 770 Hawthorne Lane, East Bay Township, residential addition, mobile home, $60,000
- Richard and Mar Godzialski, 2639 Blue Ridge Lane, Garfield Township, detached garage, $60,000
- Linda L. Golden, 1264 Terra Rd., Garfield Township, finish basement, $38,000
- Land Equity LLC, 4240 Eagle Ridge, Garfield Township, new home, $380,000
- Chad and Rachel Fournier, 3082 Silver Farms Lane, Garfield Township, swimming pool and fence, $60,000
- Rehabilitation Land Assoc., 3988 W. Royal Drive, Garfield Township, commercial alteration, $50,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1053 Cupola Place, Garfield Township, new home, $80,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1066 Cupola Place, Garfield Township, new home, $80,000
- Anna Street LLC, 5085 Anna Drive, T&R Investment Inc., Garfield Township, commercial alteration, $46,000
- Munson Medical Center, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Garfield Township, commercial alteration, $39,000
- James C. and Joyannah Jones, 1361 N. West Silver Lake Rd., Garfield Township, residential addition, $60,000
- Valerie J. Freeman, 3116 Sunset Lane, Garfield Township, stairs, $1,000
- Donald L. Cobb, 1823 N. Keystone Rd., Garfield Township, pole barn, $20,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1060 Cupola Place, Garfield Township, new home, $80,000
- Scott E. and Jo Ann L. Zenner, 5051 Silver Shores Lane, Garfield Township, pole building, $35,000
- 1701 Holdings LLC, 1701 W. South Airport Rd., interior commercial alteration, $50,000
