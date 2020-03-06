- T&R Investment Inc., 1128 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residential, $100,000
- HTS Enterprises LLC, 2384 Molon Drive, , Garfield Township, new salt storage building, $20,000
- Leelanau Construction LLC, 5284 Eaglehurst Drive, Garfield Township, new residential, $29,000
- Classic Motor Sports, 3939 Blue Star Drive, Garfield Township, extension of earlier building permit
- Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #795, Garfield Township, mobile home
- Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #797, Garfield Township, mobile home
- Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #798, Garfield Township, mobile home
- Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #800, Garfield Township, mobile home
- Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #801, Garfield Township, mobile home
- T&R Investment Inc., 1122 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residential, $110,000
- Joanne M. Butt Trustee, 4174 Eagles VW, Garfield Township, finish portion of basement, $65,000
- Steven L. and Julia M. Forbush, 904 Meadow Drive, Garfield Township, porch addition, $3,500
- Ronald and Beverly Weiss Trust, 670 ETA Lane, Garfield Township, commercial alteration, $40,000
- Patricia E. Mack Trust, 2545 W. Crown Drive, Garfield Township, residential alteration, $50,000
- Frederick R. Reed, 100 N. West Silver Lake Rd., Garfield Township, new residential, $269,000
- AJJJK LLC, 1649 Linden Ave., Garfield Township, demolish trailer
- Sub Area 3 LLC, 1388 Gray Drive, Garfield Township, partial demolition, $10,000
- Airport 31 LLC, 3450 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, $10,000
- Land Equity LLC, 4245 Eagles VW, Garfield Township, new residence, $360,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1116 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $110,000
- Lesley G. and Lauri E. Beers, 3924 Incochee Rd., Garfield Township, replace roof system, $4,000
- Grand Traverse Mall, 3130 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, commercial interior alteration, $1,617,063
- Lake Michigan Credit Union, 3650 N. U.S. 31 S, Garfield Township, demolish existing structure
- Serene Homes LLC, 1202 Fairway Pointe Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $174,000
- Mark and Kerri Demoulpied, 5915 Cole Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $250,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1048 Umber Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $110,000
- Laurie Johnson, 4430 Old Orchard Trail, Garfield Township, alteration, $20,000
Building Permits: 03/06/2020
Tags
Dan Nielsen
Business Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus landscape under constant surveillance in northern Michigan
- Grand Traverse County becomes 2nd Amendment sanctuary
- Bardon's sold; will reopen April 24
- GT prosecutor considering new charge against former Kingsley principal
- Art Van Furniture stores to close
- Four arrested in drug house bust
- Second Second-Hand Store
- Shopping plaza gets new look, name
- Blind student's self-portrait hung in MSU gallery
- Police: Neighbor waves knife, demands money
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus landscape under constant surveillance in northern Michigan
- Grand Traverse County becomes 2nd Amendment sanctuary
- Bardon's sold; will reopen April 24
- GT prosecutor considering new charge against former Kingsley principal
- Art Van Furniture stores to close
- Four arrested in drug house bust
- Second Second-Hand Store
- Shopping plaza gets new look, name
- Blind student's self-portrait hung in MSU gallery
- Police: Neighbor waves knife, demands money
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.