  • T&R Investment Inc., 1128 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residential, $100,000
  • HTS Enterprises LLC, 2384 Molon Drive, , Garfield Township, new salt storage building, $20,000
  • Leelanau Construction LLC, 5284 Eaglehurst Drive, Garfield Township, new residential, $29,000
  • Classic Motor Sports, 3939 Blue Star Drive, Garfield Township, extension of earlier building permit
  • Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #795, Garfield Township, mobile home
  • Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #797, Garfield Township, mobile home
  • Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #798, Garfield Township, mobile home
  • Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #800, Garfield Township, mobile home
  • Sun Kings Court LLC, 2176 Summerfield Lane #801, Garfield Township, mobile home
  • T&R Investment Inc., 1122 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residential, $110,000
  • Joanne M. Butt Trustee, 4174 Eagles VW, Garfield Township, finish portion of basement, $65,000
  • Steven L. and Julia M. Forbush, 904 Meadow Drive, Garfield Township, porch addition, $3,500
  • Ronald and Beverly Weiss Trust, 670 ETA Lane, Garfield Township, commercial alteration, $40,000
  • Patricia E. Mack Trust, 2545 W. Crown Drive, Garfield Township, residential alteration, $50,000
  • Frederick R. Reed, 100 N. West Silver Lake Rd., Garfield Township, new residential, $269,000
  • AJJJK LLC, 1649 Linden Ave., Garfield Township, demolish trailer
  • Sub Area 3 LLC, 1388 Gray Drive, Garfield Township, partial demolition, $10,000
  • Airport 31 LLC, 3450 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, $10,000
  • Land Equity LLC, 4245 Eagles VW, Garfield Township, new residence, $360,000
  • T&R Investment Inc., 1116 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new residence, $110,000
  • Lesley G. and Lauri E. Beers, 3924 Incochee Rd., Garfield Township, replace roof system, $4,000
  • Grand Traverse Mall, 3130 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, commercial interior alteration, $1,617,063
  • Lake Michigan Credit Union, 3650 N. U.S. 31 S, Garfield Township, demolish existing structure
  • Serene Homes LLC, 1202 Fairway Pointe Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $174,000
  • Mark and Kerri Demoulpied, 5915 Cole Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $250,000
  • T&R Investment Inc., 1048 Umber Drive, Garfield Township, new residence, $110,000
  • Laurie Johnson, 4430 Old Orchard Trail, Garfield Township, alteration, $20,000