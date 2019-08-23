- Eric Brown, 3553 Old Mission Rd., Peninsula Township, deck, $4,641
- Theresa Redman, 7173 Sullivan Rd., Green Lake Township, garage, $21,300
- Bruce Campbell and Francis Greco, 829 Munson Ave., East Bay Township, residential addition,
- $88,046
- Calvin and Diane Baker, 323 W. Twelfth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $9,045
- Phillip and Kathleen Swanson, 1583 Lodge Pole Ct., East Bay Township, new residence, $284,859
- Suzanne Conant, 8032 Lakeside Trail, Whitewater Township, residential addition, $38,274
- Alex Kellogg, 7351 Wood Rd., Paradise Township, new residence, $165,845
- Kellie Fuelling, 11344 Lake Shore Drive, Fife Lake Township, miscellaneous, $4,000
- HM Development, 4233 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, 5,000-square-foot cold storage building, $224,200
- Northern Lights Holdings LLC, 924 Hastings St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, cost not listed
- Michael Petrena, 15293 Dunn Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $298,806
- Clayton and Lauren Lowes, 7700 Switch Back Trail, Grant Township, new residence, $258,855
- Jim Carruthers, 218 W. Eleventh St., Traverse City, residential addition, $11,758
- Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 1206 Hastings St., Traverse City, new residence, $72,986
- Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 152 E. Fourteenth St., Traverse City, new residence, $72,986
- Robert Haines, 4975 Arbor Grove Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $201,999
- W. MI. Private Capital, 4621 Kory Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $152,029
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.