- Yellow Road LLC, 1129 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $32,000
- Bryan Gilleland, 5412 Scout Camp Road, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $85,000
- Lee Fisher, 509 S. Union St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $10,000
- Mark and Spring Goldman, 1747 Ne Ah Ta Wanta Road, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $150,900
- Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 815 Parsons Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $79,293
- David and Chelsea Walline, 202 W. Tenth St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $18,500
- Joe Bennett and Sarah Kolar, 842 Avenue D, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $3,000
- Steve and Tracy Haver, 1776 High Lake Road, East Bay Township, commercial addition, $158,069
