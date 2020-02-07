  • Yellow Road LLC, 1129 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $32,000
  • Bryan Gilleland, 5412 Scout Camp Road, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $85,000
  • Lee Fisher, 509 S. Union St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $10,000
  • Mark and Spring Goldman, 1747 Ne Ah Ta Wanta Road, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $150,900
  • Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 815 Parsons Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $79,293
  • David and Chelsea Walline, 202 W. Tenth St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $18,500
  • Joe Bennett and Sarah Kolar, 842 Avenue D, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $3,000
  • Steve and Tracy Haver, 1776 High Lake Road, East Bay Township, commercial addition, $158,069

