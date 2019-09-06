- McCurdy Associates LLC, 1420 Terra Rd., Garfield Township, foundation only, $2,608,000
- Douglas R. and Marg Wozniak, 1250 Terra Rd., Garfield Township, new egress windows, $7,600
- Fred A. Fedak and Colee Keane, 101 Spring Hill, Garfield Township, garage, $105,000
- Brian J. and Nancy J. Farkas, 3199 Heritage Park Pl., Garfield Township, finish basement, $40,000
- Sun’s King Court II LLC, 2194 Treelane Drive #653, Garfield Township, new mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun’s King Court II LLC, 2168 Leisure Lane #697, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- 222 Development, LLC, 224 E. State St., Traverse City, new commercial, 3-story, 16-unit condo building, foundation and garden level only, $992,234
- Bill and Colleen Potthoff, 100 West Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, demolish house and guest cottage, cost not listed
- Mark Putnik, 5848 Rennie View Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, $139,341
- Southtown Property Management LLC, 120 S. Brownson Ave., Kingsley, commercial remodel for ice cream shop
- Ernest James Detgen, 2316 Grouse Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $278,055
- Bruce and Valerie Leppien, 9131 Shaw Rd., Acme Township, new residence, $257,460
- Robert Hyde, 640 Birchwood Ave., Traverse City, miscellaneous, cost not listed
- Honor Bank, 415 E. Front St., Traverse City, demolish building, cost not listed
- Pathway Homes, 3679 Angling Way, Long Lake Township, new residence, $174,974
- Pathway Homes, 3655 Angling Way, Long Lake Township, new residence, $178,973
- Ralph and Patricia Bednarz, 1380 Autumn Trail, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $1,856
- 102 Front LLC, 102 W. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, cost not listed
- Miller Investments, 10850 East Traverse Highway, Traverse City, commercial remodel, $205,000
- John Peck, 907 Wadsworth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $7,130
- Brian Strickland and Jan Burda, 610 Pine St., Traverse City, residential addition, $885
- Benjamin Brege, 5633 N. Broomhead Rd., Whitewater Township, garage, $15,336
- Dennis and Barbara Reese, 11364 Trails End North, Whitewater Township, new residence, $354,607
- Pathway Homes, 3629 Angling Way, Long Lake Township, new residence, $221,005
- Chris Kohl, 821 Francis Drive, Blair Township, pool, $36,500
- Richard Jasinski, 2840 Holiday Rd., Acme Township, outbuilding, $8,617
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.