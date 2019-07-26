- Jeffrey Petherick, 10492 Orchard Lane, Whitewater Township, outbuilding, $10,606
- Schultz Construction Remodeling LLC, 10922 Marcella Lane, Long Lake Township, garage, $11,076
- Steven and Laura Rademaker, 6035 Boone Road, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $41,443
- Jason Klingelsmith, 4413 Long Wood Drive, Long Lake Township, deck, $9,246
- Baywatch Resort LLC, 1591 U.S. 31 N., East Bay Township, demolition of cottage and sheds, no cost provided
- Freddie Cook, 820 Barlow St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $34,480
- Bob Roxburgh, 827 Grant St., city of Traverse City, residential remodel, $30,000
- Scott Lammers, 312 Locust St., city of Traverse City, new residence, $196,907
- Elk Lake Estates, 8361 Brown Bridge Road, new residence, $129,262
- Eastwood Custom Homes, 2430 Remington Drive, Mayfield Township, new residence, $115,000
- Jeff Barker, 3108 Lake Meadows Circle, Long Lake Township, addition to existing deck, $3,276
- Vic Johnson, 2791 Willsey Road, East Bay Township, outbuilding, $33,145
- Delmar Troyer, 11833 County Road 633, Mayfield Township, new residence, $91,096
- Al Martin, 1454 Saffron Circle, East Bay Township, new residence, $205,042
- Gary and Diana Holcombe, 2698 E. Hammond Road, East Bay Township, residential addition, $27,990
- Linda Maginity, 4149 Canterbury Lane, Blair Township, garage, $8,520
- D. Scott Fochtman, 2151 Kewaunee Drive, city of Traverse City, residential addition, $76,403
- Jason Gayford, 826 Carver St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $20,000
- Michael Miller, 10270 Stoneybeach Pointe, Peninsula Township, new residence, $315,025
- Mary Steinbauer, 6133 Lillian Lane, Long Lake Township, remove and replace deck, $1,747
- Brian Thomas, 5640 Tilton Road, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $21,016
- Gary and Patricia Lemon, 855 Devery Lane, East Bay Township, residential addition, $86,911
- Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation, 10880 U.S. 31 North, Acme Township, home demolition, no cost provided
- Bill and Tammy VanVreede, 13823 S. Meridian Drive, city of Traverse City, new residence, $242,567
- Jon Majszak, 1887 Bass Lake Road, Long Lake Township, new residence, $168,491
- Kraig Visser, 101 Highview Road, East Bay Township, outbuildings, $39,774
- Blair Library Committee, 2121 County Road 633, Blair Township, outbuildings, no cost provided
- Traverse City Horse Shows, 6535 Bates Road, Acme Township, new commercial, $451,125
- Anne Peterson-Barry Trust, 501 Camino Morra, Peninsula Township, outbuildings, $51,918
