  • Jeffrey Petherick, 10492 Orchard Lane, Whitewater Township, outbuilding, $10,606
  • Schultz Construction Remodeling LLC, 10922 Marcella Lane, Long Lake Township, garage, $11,076
  • Steven and Laura Rademaker, 6035 Boone Road, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $41,443
  • Jason Klingelsmith, 4413 Long Wood Drive, Long Lake Township, deck, $9,246
  • Baywatch Resort LLC, 1591 U.S. 31 N., East Bay Township, demolition of cottage and sheds, no cost provided
  • Freddie Cook, 820 Barlow St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $34,480
  • Bob Roxburgh, 827 Grant St., city of Traverse City, residential remodel, $30,000
  • Scott Lammers, 312 Locust St., city of Traverse City, new residence, $196,907
  • Elk Lake Estates, 8361 Brown Bridge Road, new residence, $129,262
  • Eastwood Custom Homes, 2430 Remington Drive, Mayfield Township, new residence, $115,000
  • Jeff Barker, 3108 Lake Meadows Circle, Long Lake Township, addition to existing deck, $3,276
  • Vic Johnson, 2791 Willsey Road, East Bay Township, outbuilding, $33,145
  • Delmar Troyer, 11833 County Road 633, Mayfield Township, new residence, $91,096
  • Al Martin, 1454 Saffron Circle, East Bay Township, new residence, $205,042
  • Gary and Diana Holcombe, 2698 E. Hammond Road, East Bay Township, residential addition, $27,990
  • Linda Maginity, 4149 Canterbury Lane, Blair Township, garage, $8,520
  • D. Scott Fochtman, 2151 Kewaunee Drive, city of Traverse City, residential addition, $76,403
  • Jason Gayford, 826 Carver St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $20,000
  • Michael Miller, 10270 Stoneybeach Pointe, Peninsula Township, new residence, $315,025
  • Mary Steinbauer, 6133 Lillian Lane, Long Lake Township, remove and replace deck, $1,747
  • Brian Thomas, 5640 Tilton Road, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $21,016
  • Gary and Patricia Lemon, 855 Devery Lane, East Bay Township, residential addition, $86,911
  • Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation, 10880 U.S. 31 North, Acme Township, home demolition, no cost provided
  • Bill and Tammy VanVreede, 13823 S. Meridian Drive, city of Traverse City, new residence, $242,567
  • Jon Majszak, 1887 Bass Lake Road, Long Lake Township, new residence, $168,491
  • Kraig Visser, 101 Highview Road, East Bay Township, outbuildings, $39,774
  • Blair Library Committee, 2121 County Road 633, Blair Township, outbuildings, no cost provided
  • Traverse City Horse Shows, 6535 Bates Road, Acme Township, new commercial, $451,125
  • Anne Peterson-Barry Trust, 501 Camino Morra, Peninsula Township, outbuildings, $51,918

