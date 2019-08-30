- Hemlock Ventures, 728 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $260,000
- TCW Contractor Inc., 2208 Arbutus Ridge Drive, East Bay Township, new residence, $1590,207
- Orth Investments, 403 E. Hammond Rd., East Bay Township, new commercial, two storage buildings connected by breezeway, 12,000 square feet total, $797,882
- Rick Bowman, 1823 Round Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $24,000
- Sarah Ward and Matt Davis, 111 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $200,000
- Dennis and Barbara Reese, 11364 Trails End North, Whitewater Township, demolish garage and 95 percent of house, cost not listed
- Doug and Karen Derlatka, 8402 Winnie Lane, Whitewater Township, new residence, $293,158
- Brenda Millis, 1321 East Duck Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, demolish house and set mobile home, $39,723
- Kelly S. Botkin, 159 Cinnamon Lane, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $40,000
- Kevin Kirby, 5555 Hodge Rd., Union Township, new residence, $78,680
- Christopher and Roberta Carew, 7417 North Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential addition, $19,520
- David W. Whiteford, 2210 Arbutus Pointe Drive, East Bay Township, new residence, $164,873
- Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, 1220 Boon St., Traverse City, demolish T-hangar, cost not listed
- Paul and Debbie McCool, 247 Woodsedge Drive, Fife Lake Township, new residence, $271,330
- PHR TCI LLC, 263 W. Grandview Parkway, Traverse City, commercial remodel, pergola at rooftop bar, $58,268
- David Young, 7424 Cook Rd., Whitewater Township, residential addition, $14,400
- Dave and Suzanne Carlson, 1989 Island View Drive, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $117,230
- Blue Dot Properties, 1950 Ellis Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $10,761
- Colin Shworm, 8755 U.S. 31 South, Green Lake Township, garage, $6,816
- Ted and Kathy Pahl, 7310 Zue Rd., Grant Township, residential addition, $18,517
- Craig Kurtzal, 2085 E. Potter Rd., East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $955
- Daniel Trowbridge, 1801 West Curry Drive, Blair Township, miscellaneous, $1,456
- Michael A. Glass, 19315 Kay Ray Drive, Acme Township, residential remodel, $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.