The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports
- Woodbury Est. Dev. — Vance Rd. LLC, 3654 Wren Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $78,000
- J&V Properties of TC LLC, 1226 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, medical marijuana provisioning center, $138,250
- Michael Orden, 521 Randolph St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $15,301
- Terry Farrugia, 249 E. Eleventh St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $76,000
- Darin Fetter, 4148 Williamsburg Rd. LLC, 3662 Wren Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $77,650
- Woodbury Est. Dev. — Vance Rd. LLC, 3662 Wren Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $77,650
- Materne North America, 6331 U.S. 31 South, Green Lake Township, commercial addition, $78,788
- Cornerstone Homes TC, LLC, 902 W. Front St., Traverse City, demolish house, cost not listed
- DMP Holdings, 823 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $72,460
- Brad Dean and Colleen Younker, 10663 Harmony Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $386,981
