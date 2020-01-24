Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Occasional light rain. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.