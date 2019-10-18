- Scott and Vickie Lizenby, 624 Birchwood Ave., TC, residential remodel, $12,000
- Tim Pulliam, 502 W. 11th St., TC, residential remodel, $10,000
- Jeff Pawsatt and Melissa VanDam, 6234 Barney Rd., Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $4,971
- Jon and Christine Brausch, 1971 North Ave., East Bay Township, residential addition, $58,985
- Phillip and Sally Yancho, 5050 East Duck Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, garage, $59,640
- Burdine Estates, 2115 Staghorn Ave., Blair Township, new residence, $102,591
- Burdine Estates, 2101 Staghorn Ave., Blair Township, new residence, $118,389
- Burdine Estates, 2087 Staghorn Ave., Blair Township, new residence, $118,581
- Burdine Estates, 2075 Staghorn Ave., Blair Township, new residence, $128,353
- Ron Lemcool, 406 Hamilton St., TC, residential remodel, $4,017
- Jeff Nixon, 126 E. Eighth St., TC, demolish house, cost not listed
- Pro Builders Inc., 2832 Walton Rd., Paradise Township, new residence, $131,928
- Eric Rohring, 4040 Beacon St., Mayfield Township, commercial remodel, $14,800
- Ryan Klumpp, 7480 Russ Noble Drive, Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $6,629
- North Shore Condo Association, 2305 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, commercial remodel, $360,000
- Gerald Solanics, 243 S. West Silver Lake Rd., Blair Township, residential addition, $728
- Judy Williams, 2222 Gary Rd., Blair Township, outbuilding, $8,114
- Joe Volk, 8516 Skegmog Point Rd., Whitewater Township, demolish house, cost not listed
- Jeffrey and Lauren Dreves, 6156 Schell Rd., Grant Township, new residence, $183,191
- Harold J. Elsten, 304 Peninsula Trail, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $2,500
- Yasso Real Estate LLC, 704 S. Garfield Ave., TC, new commercial, medical marihuana provisioning center, $196,372
- Rick Smith, 629 N. Madison St., TC, residential remodel, $136,000
- Aey Capital, 1025 Hannah Ave., TC, commercial remodel, medical marihuana provisioning center, $600,000
- Munson Medical Center, 1105 Sixth St., TC, commercial remodel of pharmacy, cost not listed
- Kirk Knobloch, 4015 Blue Water Rd., Peninsula Township, new residence, $275,564
- Michael Parrish, 2424 Gonder Rd., Green Lake Township, garage, $15,975
