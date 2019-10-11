- John Donaldson, 516 Webster St., Traverse City, residential addition, $79,947
- Robert Stone, 1433 Wayne St., Traverse City, residential addition, $2,160
- Dennis and Karen Wiand, 2932 Crescent Shores Drive, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $49,191
- Dale and Linda Depetro, 841 Indian Trail Blvd., East Bay Township, residential addition, $30,168
- Stellar Hospitality TC LLC, 2072 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, demolish commercial building, cost not listed
- David Meek 4884 Knotty Pine Drive, East Bay Township, outbuilding, $25,411
- Dudley Smith, 2207 Traversefield Drive, Traverse City, commercial remodel, $88,412
- Charles and Caroline Wilbur, 17436 Smokey Hollow Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $28,691
- Robert Poppe, 1700 Vanderlip Rd., East Bay Township, demolish house, cost not listed
- Jason and Christine Hill, 5584 Marquette Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $219,837
- Jars, 514 Munson Ave., commercial remodel, medical marihuana provisioning center, $119,000
- Cornerstone Homes TC, 411 Pine St., Traverse City, new residence, $162,271
- Virgin Olives LLC, 109 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $36,000
- Eric Crane, 8535 Strawberry Point Rd., Green Lake Township, residential addition, $231,442
- VRBO Homes LLC, 842 Munson Ave., East Bay Township, new residence, $169,659
- VRBO Homes LLC, 840 Munson Ave., East Bay Township, new residence, $169,659
- VRBO Homes LLC, 838 Munson Ave., East Bay Township, new residence, $169,659
- Pat Samborski, 277 N. Hobbs Hwy., East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $2,602
- AT&T, 1386 S. West Silver Lake Rd., Blair Township, new commercial, generator enclosure, $32,353
- Alfred and Marguerite Warmbier, 1042 E. State St., Traverse City, residential addition, $90,427
- Wistrand Woods LLC, 2703 Sawyer Rd., Blair Township, new residence, $100,000
- HM Development, 4246 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building, $107,616
- Barry Kreiser, 1668 County Road 633, Blair Township, residential addition, $16,737
- Matt and Barbara Brayton, 5475 Silver Sunrise Trail, Blair Township, new residence, $294,594
- George Easley, 621 Quail Ridge Drive, Traverse City, residential remodel, $15,000
- Robert Kissling, 324 S. Cedar St., Traverse City, garage, $13,206
- Thomas and Rebeka Shelder, 11686 Topview Drive, Whitewater Township, residential addition, $82,820
- Michael and Elizabeth Frederick, 14877 Shipman Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $348,134
- Matthew Dumon, 3067 Lake Meadows Circle, Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $40,000
- Jeff and Natalie Lange, 379 E. Sleights Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, $189,794
- Patrick and Mary Lou Holmes, 1717 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $682
- Joel Powers, 425 Highview Rd., East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $3,230
- Sean Case, 422 Cochlin St., Traverse City, garage, $11,520
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St., Traverse City, demolish south portion of church, cost not listed
- Janet Enriquez, 3093 Factory St., Paradise Township, new residence, $86,900
- Mary Deneweth, 9732 Edgewood Ave., Long Lake Township, residential addition, $358,728
- RL + CJ Condos LLC, 9774 Deer Track Court, Green Lake Township, new residence, $125,279
- RL + CJ Condos LLC, 9770 Deer Track Court, Green Lake Township, new residence, $125,279
- Dave and Pam Voice, 703 Vienna Way, East Bay Township, new residence, $210,446
- Mark Stanfield, 2580 Twin Bay Drive, East Bay Township, new residence, $186,357
- Kerry Morey, 2226 Sawyer Rd., Blair Township, garage, $10,224
Asherpark Custom Homes, 6504 Deepwater Point Rd., Acme Township, new residence, $322,022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.