- Michael and Rosemary Grable, 11750 Clearview Drive, Whitewater Township, new residence, $426,658
- Bill and Colleen Potthoff, 100 West Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, new residence, $252,068
- Joames McClaran, 11701 E. State St., Fife Lake, miscellaneous, $1,674
- TC Bulldogs Athletic Association, 151 S. Garfield Rd., Blair Township, new commercial, $102,236
- Hydro 45, 5549 Bates Rd., Acme Township, commercial remodel, $32,000
- Bells and Birds Inc., 720 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $120,000
- Pine Street Development One, 305 W. Front St., Traverse City, new commercial, 4-story mixed-use building, $8,701,691
- Marc and Terri Diegal, 8736 Wheeler Pines Drive, Whitewater Township, outbuilding, $12,429
- Janell and Derek DeYoung, 14895 Shipman Rd., Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $6,000
- William Gaylord, 555 S. Rusch Rd., Blair Township, new residence, $240,967
- Nirvana MI LLC, 223 Lake Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $120,000
- Steve and Bonnie Lockwood, 65 Vineyard Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $340,018
- Dave Irish, 2072 Roselawn Drive, East Bay Township, residential addition, $12,029
- Harry Swystun, 1200 Peninsula Ct., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $910
- Thomas Klavon, 5435 Durga Rd., Whitewater Township, new residence, $97,810
- Patrick Brys and Erick Outcalt, 15437 Dunn Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $550,000
- Brian Williams, 3227 Walton Rd., Paradise Township, solar array, $14,673
- Doug Chichester, 2404 Jessica Lane, Paradise Township, outbuilding, $21,654
- Henry Vangemert, 5666 Pinecone Rd., Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $10,606
- Tom Gordon, 7653 Saddle Horn Drive, Grant Township, new residence, $207,513
- Dwayne and Jamie McCave, 437 Seventh St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $30,000
- Matthew McPherson, 511 S. Union St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $50,000
- Mike Clark, 2537 Gonder Rd., Green Lake Township, residential remodel, $133,858
- James Chase, 10520 Marsh Rd., Fife Lake Township, miscellaneous, $3,000
- Gary Holcombe, 2732 E. Hammond Rd., East Bay Township, outbuilding, $17,649
- Frederick and Janice Donaghy Trust, 409 Brakel Point Rd., Blair Township, residential addition, $3,015
- Crown Associates Inc., 600 Village Court, Blair Township, new residence, $165,896
- Ed and Tammi Rodgers, 3508 Scenic Hills Drive, Acme Township, miscellaneous, $3,700
- Matt and Norma Munford, 7270 Cedar Creek Rd., Union Township, outbuilding, $16,572
- David and Paula Stafford, 14961 Shipman Rd., Peninsula Township, demolish structure, cost not listed
- Andrew and Stephanie Olson, 8495 Underwood Ridge, Peninsula Township, garage, $55,966
- John Eiden, 5564 Knight Rd., Paradise Township, new residence, $233,626
- Michael and Katrina Schneller, 9679 Schichtel Rd., Mayfield Township, residential addition, $8,040
- Jared Fasel, 1283 Vanderlip Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, $186,104
- Joseph and Nicole Ruthkowski, 3393 W. Silverado Trail, Blair Township, new residence, $174,603
- Steve Gregosky, 4328 Ground Pine Trail, Acme Township, residential addition, $39,150
