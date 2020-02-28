- Daniel Karabecz, 113 East State St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $20,000
- Infusion Associates, 418 Munson Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, remodel restaurant into medical office, $950,000
- Alan and Rose Mikesell, 3567 Foxpoint Court, Long Lake Township, new residence, $210,693
- Verizon Wireless, 10382 Jewell Rd., Grant Township, antenna and cabinet, $185, 000
- APC Towers III LLC, 10382 Jewell Rd., Grant Township, new commercial, wireless communications tower
- Richard Beers, 1833 E. River Rd., East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $9,600
- Joshua and Jennifer Standfest, 6352 Plum Drive, Acme Township, new residence, $270,903
- Tracey Rushing, 110 S. Maple St., Traverse City, residential addition, $77,236
- Brian and Kim Gerberding, 933 Huron Hills Drive, Traverse City, residential remodel, $2,000
- Laura J. Conway Trust, 3459 Old Mission Rd., Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $400,000
- Steve Kilbourn, 9884 Edgewood Ave., Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $300,000
- Roland Woodring and Carol Purcell, 6771 Galvin Rd., Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $11,800
- Joel Pollock, 3020 E. Hammond Rd., East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $5,000
- City of Traverse City, Union Street, Traverse City, construct boardwalk along north bank of Boardman River between S. Union Street and west line of 160 Uptown Ct., $36,986
- Munson Medical Center, 1105 Sixth St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $137,190
- Kathryn Martin, 837 Grant St., Traverse City, roof-mounted solar array, $17,523
- Vineyard Ridge LLC, 36 Vineyard Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $238,880
- Randall J. Donne Trust, 91 Vineyard Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $258,746
- Jill S. Congdon, 6192 Karlin Rd., Grant Township, residential remodel, $2,000
- William Bussa, 5686 Vinton Rd., Whitewater Township, new residence, $211,369
- Chuck and Linda Mueller, 503 Monroe St., Traverse
- City, residential remodel, $174,000
- R. Wheelock/Wheelock Real Estate, 10138 N. Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, demolish mobile home
- Mark Palmer, 1344 West Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential addition, $16,704
- Martin Debney, 5208 Birch Pointe Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $270,181
- Berden Enterprises, 10942 Cedar Hedge Trail, Green Lake Township, new residence, $105,162
- Ken and Diane Harrison, 769 Munson Ave., East Bay Township, residential remodel, $45,000
- Patrick and Erin Gartland, 627 Hidden Valley Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $423,115
- Branko Gegich, 9958 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $86,000
- Julie English, 9732 Sugar Bush Run, Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $310,000
- Tony Esper, 2055 Pinehurst Trail, East Bay Township, residential addition, $7,902
- Grand Traverse Resort, 100 Grand Traverse Resort Village Blvd., Acme Township, temporary stairway to tennis courts, $2,000
- William Heald, 14452 Prospect Ave., Peninsula Township, new residence, $213,266
- Brian DeKorne, 2692 Maple Hollow Drive, Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $10,000
- Scott and Molly Vanoordt, 10422 Fishers Run, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $20,097
- Chuck and Alyson Kass, 9235 North Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential addition, $103,618
Building Permits: 02/28/2020
FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
