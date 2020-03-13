  • Charles and Meg Yonts, 13330 Hedeen Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $63,385
  • Phillip W. Bossardet, 6569 Cook Rd., Whitewater Township, new residence, $236,428
  • Mike Reid, 9466 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $302,803
  • Gordon Everhart, 4292 Five Mile Rd., Acme Township, residential remodel, $50,000
  • Lee Pyper, 648 Birchwood Ave., Traverse City, residential addition, $19,296
  • Ronen Givon, 212 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $12,000
  • Christopher Moutsatson, 633 Island Lake Rd., Whitewater Township, outbuilding, $35,354
  • David Surowitz, 8831 Old M-72, Whitewater Township, outbuilding, $29,500
  • Sue Zoll, 2140 Arbutus Ridge Drive, East Bay Township, new residence, $175,478
  • 529 W. Ninth St. LLC, 529 W. Ninth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $27,015
  • Chris and Sandra Mohrhardt, 1300 Chimney Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $112,235
  • Center Place Holdings, Inc., 2288 Remington Drive, Mayfield Township, new residence, $75,844
  • Mike Boudjalis, 539 W. Front St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $3,227
  • Jim Chan, 511 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, commercial remodel
  • James E. Coil, 220 W. Ninth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $62,700
  • Michael Brakel, 9967 North Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $5,000
  • Joseph Moffa, 2345 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $33,235
  • Robert J. Selkirk, 3964 County Rd. 633, Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $25,966
  • Wistrand Woods LLC, 2709 Sawyer Rd., Blair Township, new residence, $80,701

