- Charles and Meg Yonts, 13330 Hedeen Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $63,385
- Phillip W. Bossardet, 6569 Cook Rd., Whitewater Township, new residence, $236,428
- Mike Reid, 9466 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $302,803
- Gordon Everhart, 4292 Five Mile Rd., Acme Township, residential remodel, $50,000
- Lee Pyper, 648 Birchwood Ave., Traverse City, residential addition, $19,296
- Ronen Givon, 212 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $12,000
- Christopher Moutsatson, 633 Island Lake Rd., Whitewater Township, outbuilding, $35,354
- David Surowitz, 8831 Old M-72, Whitewater Township, outbuilding, $29,500
- Sue Zoll, 2140 Arbutus Ridge Drive, East Bay Township, new residence, $175,478
- 529 W. Ninth St. LLC, 529 W. Ninth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $27,015
- Chris and Sandra Mohrhardt, 1300 Chimney Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $112,235
- Center Place Holdings, Inc., 2288 Remington Drive, Mayfield Township, new residence, $75,844
- Mike Boudjalis, 539 W. Front St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $3,227
- Jim Chan, 511 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, commercial remodel
- James E. Coil, 220 W. Ninth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $62,700
- Michael Brakel, 9967 North Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $5,000
- Joseph Moffa, 2345 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $33,235
- Robert J. Selkirk, 3964 County Rd. 633, Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $25,966
- Wistrand Woods LLC, 2709 Sawyer Rd., Blair Township, new residence, $80,701
Building Permits: 03/13/2020
