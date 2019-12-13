  • JP Morgan Chase, 250 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $69,000
  • Cindy Warner, 17850 Smokey Hollow Rd., outbuilding, $19,887
  • First Congregational Church, 6105 Center Rd., Peninsula Township
  • Bryan and Grace Ann Gilleland, 5412 Scout Camp Rd., East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $1,100
  • Denton Farms LLC, 1170 Airport Access Rd., Traverse City, commercial addition, $145,988
  • Jacob Fisher, 9824 Edgewood Ave., Long Lake Township, residential addition, $61,633
  • William and Lucinda Kluzak Trust, 4102 Peninsular Shores Drive, Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $3,412
  • James Manley, 6515
  • Deepwater Point Rd., Acme
  • Townships, miscellaneous, $20,647
  • David Shier, 711 S. Union St., Traverse City, residential addition, $29,317
  • The Moorings of Leelanau LLC, 13863 S. Meridian Drive, Traverse City, new residence, $221,816
  • Phillip and Kristen Packard, 6775 Wayfarer Lane, Long Lake Township, new residence, $212,961
  • Ward Powers, 19615 White Pine Rd., Green Lake Township, new residence, cost not listed
  • Norman Hull, 4274 East Duck Lake Rd., Green Lake Township, residential addition, $21,922
  • Redeeming Grace
  • Church, 5050 Sawyer Woods Drive, Blair Township, commercial remodel, cost not listed