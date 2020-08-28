From Staff Reports
- Chris Barolo, 3280 Tibbets Drive, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $3,200
- Travis Clous, 3390 Clous Road, Blair Township, new residence, $250,000
- Heritage Broadcasting, 207 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, demolish building, cost not listed
- Colleen Preheim, 8400 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $65,000
- Karl Hauer, 387 Peach Tree Drive, East Bay Township, outbuilding, $7,302
- Wistrand Woods, LLC, 4920 Meadow Lark Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $103,600
- Wistrand Woods, LLC, 4910 Meadow Lark Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $108,400
- Victor and Judy Calleja, 4936 Truax Lake Road, Whitewater Township, new residence, $190,711
- Mike and Kathy Rhodes, 14933 Shipman Road, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $2,700
- Ronald Waligorski, 733 Strohm Road, Blair Township, miscellaneous, $3,203
- Charlie Reamer, 475 E. Barratt Rd, Paradise Township, new residence, $220,510
- Mary Ann Marrin Trust, 7991 Evergreen Trail, Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $156,870
- Douglas and Maryann Grieve, 2979 Forest Lodge Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $213,553
- James and Sarah Schultz, 758 West Long Lake Road, Long Lake Township, new residence, $192,390
- Stephen and Jennie Martinus, 8245 Wilson Road, Grant Township, outbuilding, $23,201
- Cypress Development, 705 Cypress St., Traverse City, new commercial, foundation only, 3-story, 15-unit residence/vacation rental building, $915,947
- Tom Mills, 424 N. Elmwood Ave., Traverse City, residential addition, $14,321
- James Hughes III, 221 Birchwood Ave., Traverse City, new residence, $181,804
- Anthony Livorine, 1724 Wayne St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $77,150
- Glen and Tracie MacPherson, 10103 Council Oak Drive, Peninsula Township, miscellaneous, $1,965
- William and Joanne Cole, 3461 Shore Wood Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $10,000
- Andrew Hiss, 3344 East Long Lake Road, Long Lake Township, miscellaneous, $4,368
- RL and CJ Condos LLC, 9834 Deer Track Court, Green Lake Township, new residence, $122,159
- RL and CJ Condos LLC, 9838 Deer Track Court, Green Lake Township, new residence, $122,159
- Bryan Petersen, 8750 Trezwood Trail, Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $4,300
- Steve and Melinda Vanderford, 9845 Shady Oak Trail, Grant Township, residential addition, $16,482
- Mark Tosiello, 227 Monroe St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $3,400
