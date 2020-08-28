From Staff Reports

  • Chris Barolo, 3280 Tibbets Drive, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $3,200
  • Travis Clous, 3390 Clous Road, Blair Township, new residence, $250,000
  • Heritage Broadcasting, 207 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, demolish building, cost not listed
  • Colleen Preheim, 8400 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $65,000
  • Karl Hauer, 387 Peach Tree Drive, East Bay Township, outbuilding, $7,302
  • Wistrand Woods, LLC, 4920 Meadow Lark Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $103,600
  • Wistrand Woods, LLC, 4910 Meadow Lark Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $108,400
  • Victor and Judy Calleja, 4936 Truax Lake Road, Whitewater Township, new residence, $190,711
  • Mike and Kathy Rhodes, 14933 Shipman Road, Peninsula Township, residential addition, $2,700
  • Ronald Waligorski, 733 Strohm Road, Blair Township, miscellaneous, $3,203
  • Charlie Reamer, 475 E. Barratt Rd, Paradise Township, new residence, $220,510
  • Mary Ann Marrin Trust, 7991 Evergreen Trail, Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $156,870
  • Douglas and Maryann Grieve, 2979 Forest Lodge Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $213,553
  • James and Sarah Schultz, 758 West Long Lake Road, Long Lake Township, new residence, $192,390
  • Stephen and Jennie Martinus, 8245 Wilson Road, Grant Township, outbuilding, $23,201
  • Cypress Development, 705 Cypress St., Traverse City, new commercial, foundation only, 3-story, 15-unit residence/vacation rental building, $915,947
  • Tom Mills, 424 N. Elmwood Ave., Traverse City, residential addition, $14,321
  • James Hughes III, 221 Birchwood Ave., Traverse City, new residence, $181,804
  • Anthony Livorine, 1724 Wayne St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $77,150
  • Glen and Tracie MacPherson, 10103 Council Oak Drive, Peninsula Township, miscellaneous, $1,965
  • William and Joanne Cole, 3461 Shore Wood Drive, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $10,000
  • Andrew Hiss, 3344 East Long Lake Road, Long Lake Township, miscellaneous, $4,368
  • RL and CJ Condos LLC, 9834 Deer Track Court, Green Lake Township, new residence, $122,159
  • RL and CJ Condos LLC, 9838 Deer Track Court, Green Lake Township, new residence, $122,159
  • Bryan Petersen, 8750 Trezwood Trail, Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $4,300
  • Steve and Melinda Vanderford, 9845 Shady Oak Trail, Grant Township, residential addition, $16,482
  • Mark Tosiello, 227 Monroe St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $3,400