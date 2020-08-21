  • 630 W. Fourteenth St. LLC, 630 W. Fourteenth St., Traverse City, commercial remodel to enclose existing drive-thru, $360,961
  • Innovo Dev Group TC Garland, 151 Garland St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, build-out of suite 102, $200,000
  • Susie Tobin, 141 Rivers Edge Drive, Traverse City, commercial remodel, $150,000
  • Jay and Jennifer Lasco, 322 S. Cedar St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $20,000
  • Chuck Stein, 726 Webster St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $63,065
  • Ben and Jennifer Comstock, 543 Hidden Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $345,644
  • DTE Michigan Connection, 4509 Mayfield Trail, concrete foundation and set 160-square-foot pre-engineered utility building, $1,624
  • Chris Blake, 3924 East Shore Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $201,932
  • Larry and Dianne Bowman, 1376 Saffron Circle, East Bay Township, new residence, $221,986
  • Sharon Marchlewicz, 224 Highview Rd., East Bay Township, residential addition, $9,045
  • Robert Bernhott, 290 U.S. 31 South, Blair Township, commercial, change of use, auto repair shop, cost not listed
  • Dustin and Kerri Collier, 1783 Perry’s Loop, Blair Township, commercial remodel, $150,000
  • Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 204 W. Griffin St., Traverse City, new residence, $116,847
  • Ellen Myler, 502 Sixth St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $36,000
  • Charles King, 947 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City, residential remodel, $26,000
  • Matt and Heidi Tiberg, 330 W. Twelfth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $6,600
  • Julie Fisk, 10891 Bluff Rd., Peninsula Township, miscellaneous, $11,900
  • Edward Girbach, 6806 East Traverse Hwy., Long Lake Township, commercial addition, $16,265
  • Kenneth and Mary Johnson, 4720 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $47,633
  • Cheryl Davidon, 842 Avenue E, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $15,000
  • Curtis and Meghan Rosensteugel, 1844 Pine Drive, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $6,903
  • HM Development, 4307 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building, $67,260
  • HM Development, 4259 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building, $67,260
  • HM Development, 4220 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building with four units, $224,200
  • HM Development, 4200 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building with four units, $224,200
  • Brian Cox, 801 Randolph St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $8,400

