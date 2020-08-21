- 630 W. Fourteenth St. LLC, 630 W. Fourteenth St., Traverse City, commercial remodel to enclose existing drive-thru, $360,961
- Innovo Dev Group TC Garland, 151 Garland St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, build-out of suite 102, $200,000
- Susie Tobin, 141 Rivers Edge Drive, Traverse City, commercial remodel, $150,000
- Jay and Jennifer Lasco, 322 S. Cedar St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $20,000
- Chuck Stein, 726 Webster St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $63,065
- Ben and Jennifer Comstock, 543 Hidden Ridge Drive, Peninsula Township, new residence, $345,644
- DTE Michigan Connection, 4509 Mayfield Trail, concrete foundation and set 160-square-foot pre-engineered utility building, $1,624
- Chris Blake, 3924 East Shore Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $201,932
- Larry and Dianne Bowman, 1376 Saffron Circle, East Bay Township, new residence, $221,986
- Sharon Marchlewicz, 224 Highview Rd., East Bay Township, residential addition, $9,045
- Robert Bernhott, 290 U.S. 31 South, Blair Township, commercial, change of use, auto repair shop, cost not listed
- Dustin and Kerri Collier, 1783 Perry’s Loop, Blair Township, commercial remodel, $150,000
- Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 204 W. Griffin St., Traverse City, new residence, $116,847
- Ellen Myler, 502 Sixth St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $36,000
- Charles King, 947 Woodmere Ave., Traverse City, residential remodel, $26,000
- Matt and Heidi Tiberg, 330 W. Twelfth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $6,600
- Julie Fisk, 10891 Bluff Rd., Peninsula Township, miscellaneous, $11,900
- Edward Girbach, 6806 East Traverse Hwy., Long Lake Township, commercial addition, $16,265
- Kenneth and Mary Johnson, 4720 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, miscellaneous, $47,633
- Cheryl Davidon, 842 Avenue E, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $15,000
- Curtis and Meghan Rosensteugel, 1844 Pine Drive, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $6,903
- HM Development, 4307 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building, $67,260
- HM Development, 4259 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building, $67,260
- HM Development, 4220 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building with four units, $224,200
- HM Development, 4200 Eagles Fly North Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building with four units, $224,200
- Brian Cox, 801 Randolph St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $8,400
Building Permits: 08/21/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman struck, killed while jogging
- Homestead's noise ordinance fight hits $37K
- Teen dead, 2 injured in four-wheeler crash
- Testing the Testers: Traverse City company verifies COVID-19 lab results
- Recreational marijuana rules approved
- Grand Traverse board may terminate PACE contract
- Farm-forward: Agritourism venture weds craft drinks, food, market and trail
- Michigan farmers file civil rights suit against MDHHS
- Cleveland Township moves ahead on blighted Sugar Loaf
- Seven in running for TCAPS board seats
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman struck, killed while jogging
- Homestead's noise ordinance fight hits $37K
- Teen dead, 2 injured in four-wheeler crash
- Testing the Testers: Traverse City company verifies COVID-19 lab results
- Recreational marijuana rules approved
- Grand Traverse board may terminate PACE contract
- Farm-forward: Agritourism venture weds craft drinks, food, market and trail
- Michigan farmers file civil rights suit against MDHHS
- Cleveland Township moves ahead on blighted Sugar Loaf
- Seven in running for TCAPS board seats
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.