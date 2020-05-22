From Staff Reports
- BTOR Traverse City LLC, 2640 Crossing Circle, Garfield Township, commercial alternation, $38,168
- Traverse City Retail Mana, 3290 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, new tenant space build, $90,000
- David and Jennifer L. Savage, 4179 Eagles VW, Garfield Township, finish basement, $40,000
- Hilltop Properties of TC LLC, 3118 Logan Valley Rd., Garfield Township, interior commercial alteration, $12,000
- Airport 31 LLC, 3480 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, foundation(s) for signs, $60,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1044 Umber Drive, Garfield Township, new single family home, $110,000
- Market Hub LLC, 1315 W. South Airport Rd., Garfield Township, commercial interior alteration, $339,741
- Anna Street LLC, 5085 Anna Drive, Garfield Township, interior commercial alteration, $35,000
- Schwert Development LLC, 4960 Skyview Ct., Garfield Township, commercial alteration, $485,779
- Cliff and Lisa Henman, 5427 Harris Rd., Garfield Township, new single family home, $245,000
- Gary and Carol John, 3111 Marmac Ave., Garfield Township, residential addition, $53,000
- Kenneth and Jennifer Koehler, 3796 Stoneridge Drive, Garfield Township, new swimming pool, $39,000
- Kevin D. Patenaude, 4035 Stoneridge Drive, Garfield Township, new in-ground spa, $20,000
- B&R Development, 5092 S. Liberty Drive, Garfield Township, new single family home, $115,840
- Steven A. and Caitlin Schmidt, 863 Inochee Woods Drive, Garfield Township, residential interior alteration, $18,000
- T&R Investment Inc., 1145 Basil Place, Garfield Township, new single family home, $110,000
- T&R Invesment Inc., 1151 Olive Place, Garfield Township, new single family home, $110,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.