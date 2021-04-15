TRAVERSE CITY — A retail incubator and several public infrastructure projects are part of a proposed 2021-2022 budget for the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
The DDA board is scheduled to begin discussion of its next budget at Friday morning’s virtual monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m.
The DDA spending plan is comprised of three separate budgets for two Tax Increment Financing districts and one for general administration. The budgets for TIF 97, Old Town TIF and general administration will have a May 21 public hearing with adoption scheduled for June 18.
Among the proposed changes for the TIF 97 budget is the adoption of a retail start-up program.
“As we begin to cautiously exit the pandemic, it is important to provide the opportunity for people wanting to start or expand their business, and to assist them in getting off to a good start and become self-sufficient and successful within our Downtown,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said in a memo.
“I am suggesting the DDA work with Traverse Connect, Creative Coast, and SCORE to look at outreach, policy, guidelines etc.
“This would certainly take time to organize, but the key is to start the investigation on feasibility.”
Also part of the TIF 97 and Old Town TIF budgets are a number of public infrastructure projects, including reconstruction of several bridges.
There is also the Tree Management Plan, a unified plan for the Lower Boardman River, streetscapes and replacement of the more than 20-year-old Midtown River Walk. The Lower Boardman River unified plan will also affect the Farmer’s Market.
“This will be a busy year for for public infrastructure,” Derenzy said. “We’ve been working on the bridges for a while and this is the year we will start bridge construction with city engineers and our (Michigan Department of Transportation) partners.”
The DDA is also scheduled to receive the final report from project consultant SmithGroup on the stabilization project of the retaining wall and possible sewer line relocation on the southern edge of the Boardman River along the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street.
The DDA will accept or not accept the final report from the SmithGroup before it goes to the City Commission on April 19.
The DDA discussed a draft report of the project at its February meeting.
