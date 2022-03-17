TRAVERSE CITY — A first look at the 2022-23 budget and some major projects dominate the agenda for the March meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
Friday morning’s meeting in the Governmental Center’s Commission Chambers begins at 8:30 a.m.
The DDA’s finance committee got a look at the preliminary budget for 2022-23 on Monday and the full board will get a look at it on Friday. Action on the general fund, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97, Old Town TIF and parking budgets is expected in April.
The DDA’s TIF 97 budget contains several capital projects, including bridge work at North Cass and South Union streets. There is also the planned conversion of State Street to two-way traffic, implementing a retail incubator, the West Front Street parking deck, a new design for East Front Street and “implementing components of the Lower Boardman Unified Plan, including the riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the 100 and 200 block alley,” according to a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on in TIF 97,” Derenzy said Wednesday morning.
Several of these major projects — the parking deck and the riverwalk/pedestrian plaza — will require amending the TIF plan and also likely seeking bonds. The timing and matter of implementation will be part of the organizational and structure study performed by Denver-based Progressive Urban Management Associates (PUMA), a firm the DDA hired in January.
“How are we amending that TIF plan ... to get these projects that have been talked about for a long time to fruition,” Derenzy said.
Some of these construction projects planned and underway will also be complicated by planned Michigan Department of Transportation work on Grandview Parkway between Garfield Avenue and Division Street, scheduled for 2023.
“We have a lot of work easing problems with providing easy access to downtown with all the construction going on,” Derenzy said.
The preliminary parking budget for 2022-23 will also be presented to the full DDA board at Friday’s meeting. Included is the DDA Parking Management Agreement Fee, which “covers the full costs of the employees assigned specifically to parking,” according to a memo from Derenzy.
“The fee for this year will increase to $816,000, after two years of no increase,” Derenzy’s memo said. “There are no costs for this contract, that is paid to the DDA General Administrative Operation.”
The DDA Board and City Commission approved an amendment to the Parking Services Agreement in 2020 to allow the DDA to “be reimbursed for costs associated with all employees assigned to parking,” according to a memo from Derenzy. “However, this amendment was never executed by both the DDA and City Commission,” the memo later said.
In addition to maintenance and painting at the Hardy Parking Deck from the Hardy Parking Fund, the budget for the general parking fund includes several capital projects such as Lot B and Lot C resurfacing, bicycle/mobile amenities, Destination Downtown contribution program through BATA and meter replacement.
Also at the meeting the DDA board is expected to recommend the City Commission approve an amended and reinstated lease so the DDA can enforce employee permit-only parking in the southern portion of Lot L outside the Governmental Center, as requested by Grand Traverse County.
