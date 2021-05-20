TRAVERSE CITY — Two long-discussed downtown projects are set for presentation at the monthly meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
Friday morning’s virtual meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
An update on the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan and a possible contract to begin a streetscape project on East Front Street are among the agenda items for the meeting.
A public hearing on the 2021-22 budget is also on the agenda.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said the budgets for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97, Old Town TIF and DDA general fund include expenditures for improving East Front Street from Grandview Parkway to Park Street.
The East Front Street Streetscape project is part of a $3.394 million TIF 97 budget that includes “a busy year for construction for public infrastructure” downtown. Projects include the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan, the streetscape project on East Front Street and bridge reconstruction.
The Old Town TIF fund has a $777,850 spending plan for 2021-22 while the General Fund has a proposed budget of $2.303 million. The final budget is scheduled for approval at the DDA’s June meeting.
Derenzy said the 2021-22 budget “sets the stage” for these major projects that have been discussed for several years.
“It’s where we are and what we want the next steps to be,” Derenzy said.
Derenzy is recommending entering into a contract with Progressive AE for the streetscape work on East Front Street. The Request for Proposals included “substantial improvements to the existing sewer and water infrastructure along the corridor,” according to a memo.
“I’m hoping we can enter into a contract with them and start the process within 60 days,” Derenzy said.
An update on the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan is also scheduled for Friday morning’s meeting. A plan for the 1.6-mile stretch of the river from Boardman Lake to mouth of West Grand Traverse Bay is scheduled for completion later this fall.
One of the slides in the PowerPoint presentation discusses FishPass, which the city commission voted to appeal a 13th Circuit Court ruling whether Traverse City must put the project to a public vote at its meeting Monday.
“Although the portion of the river where the FishPass may be located is within the geographic scope of this project, the Leadership Team is not directly involved in the FishPass Project,” read the PowerPoint slide. “The final Unified Plan for the Lower Boardman will acknowledge the FishPass project and opportunities for connectivity.”
Derenzy said the DDA wants to highlight the river in the Unified Plan.
“It’s making it more accessible to the public than what is now,” Derenzy said. “It’s making it more of an attribute and a resource for our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.