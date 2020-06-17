TRAVERSE CITY — Approval of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s three budgets is scheduled for the board’s monthly morning meeting on June 19.
The 2020-21 DDA general fund budget includes a professional services contract of up to $17,000 with Traverse Connect to help retain and attract new businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally split between the DDA’s two Tax Increment Financing budgets for the Old Town TIF and TIF 97 budgets, the potential contract with Traverse Connect now will be a part of the general fund spending plan.
Including a potential Traverse Connect contract initially was questioned at a City Commission study session in early May, as well as at a public hearing during the DDA’s monthly meeting on May 15.
In a memo to the board, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said a contract with Traverse Connect will “allow our community to start a retention, expansion service for our region locally.”
The memo from Derenzy also states Traverse Connect can help provide “special consideration ... to retaining businesses with acute struggles” in the aftermath of the economic downturn.
In order to give a boost to downtown businesses, the DDA and the city will open Front Street between Park and Union streets to pedestrian traffic only starting June 22. The change will be in place through Labor Day.
The DDA general fund budget for 2020-2021 projects a revenue of $5,005,500 and expenditures of $5,002,271, documents show. The general fund includes a projected spending increase of $3.45 million because of $3 million in total grants received for the long-proposed Civic Square project. The TIF 97 budget has revenues of $3,007,038 and expenditures of $2,972,000 while Old Town TIF has revenues of $547,900 and expenditures of $531,9000.
The DDA also is scheduled to discuss a formal request from the City Commission on Adult Use Marihuana Facilities. The City Planning Commission also received the request.
The City Commission specifically wants to know, “How many adult use marijuana retail facilities should be allowed in the DDA district?” and “Should there be a buffer/distance requirement between adult use marijuana facilities located within the DDA District?”
