TRAVERSE CITY — Those who scream for ice cream on West Grand Traverse Bay will still find tasty frozen treats this spring.
Lori Buchan of Buchan's Blueberry Hill on Old Mission Peninsula, will lease the building at 13000 S. West Bay Shore Drive and open Buchan's West Bay in the first part of April.
The building was one of two locations of Wares Bros Frosty Treat — it closed for the season in 2021, when the lease expired.
"That's my hope," Buchan said. "That's my goal."
Buchan in July 2017 purchased the former Ice Cream Factory at 403 North Saint Joseph St. in Suttons Bay. Buchan had a grand re-opening for Scoops 22 on May 6, 2018, at that location.
