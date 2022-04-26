Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
What were you doing two years ago? If you weren’t catching up on Netflix and televised pandemic press conferences or learning how to cook, you were probably one of the more than 161 million Americans participating in at least one outdoor activity during “lockdown.”
An Outdoor Participation Trends Report commissioned by the Outdoor Foundation found that 53 percent of Americans age 6 and older participated in outdoor recreation at least once in 2020, the highest participation rate on record — and 7 million more people than the year prior.
Michigan parks and recreation areas also saw a 30 percent increase in visitors during the first year of the pandemic, according to stats released by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged communities and forced a nationwide shutdown, outdoor spaces became places of refuge to safely socialize, improve physical and mental health, connect with family and recover from screen fatigue.
Nothing illustrated this better than the interest in skiing, golfing, hiking, biking, swimming and playing at Crystal Mountain, which coined the phrase “The outdoors never closes.”
But despite these gains, nearly half of the U.S. population did not share in the proven, positive health outcomes of outdoor physical activity. And many have stopped participating in outdoor activity since the pandemic. So participation numbers could be a thing of the past.
Ski resorts across the country have reported tremendous sales the past couple years when it comes to lift tickets and season passes. Crystal Mountain is no exception. But it’s not the increase in revenue that’s the highlight of the season, it’s the increase of people on the hill — specifically the bunny hill.
New, never-ever skiers and snowboarders — and a few who came back to the sport they love — joined the ranks, trying out new gear, but also bringing back their vintage equipment from years ago.
Each of the 114 days the slopes were open this ski season at Crystal Mountain, there was at least one ski or snowboard lesson on the books. And while this may seem like a small victory, it’s congruent with the Outdoor Foundation report and shines a light on the bigger picture — more people are intrigued with learning a new skill, a skill that could potentially lead to a lifelong hobby, or even a career.
But these new learning opportunities need to be available to everyone, despite social and economic barriers.
The same Outdoor Foundation report that paints a positive picture for outdoor participation also shines a light on the lack of diversity. About 72 percent of outdoor participants were white, 26 percent were college graduates and 32 percent reported a household income of $100,000 or more. And most were men.
The study also pointed out that history indicates adults who were not exposed to outdoor recreation as children are far less likely to become adult outdoor participants.
So collective action from the federal level to the local level is needed to break down the barriers.
That’s why Crystal Mountain and Crystal Community Ski Club (CCSC) partnered with SOS Outreach and Detroit Outdoors in March to bring nearly two dozen students from metro-Detroit to northern Michigan. Many of the students from Hamtramck High School were first-generation immigrants from Yemen, Bangladesh and Poland; and most of the group had never experienced life outside of the city, let alone on skis or on a snowboard.
While at the resort, CCSC members made new friends and shared with the Hamtramck teens a glimpse into what a northern Michigan winter is like. For Crystal Mountain, it helped the four-season resort showcase aspirational jobs to a new group of kids.
Last year, the resort teamed with the Flint YMCA to bring school kids, many of whom never before had left Genesee County, to the resort for a day of skiing and camaraderie.
One of the programs within Crystal Community Ski Club is Nordic Rocks, a series of cross country ski clinics at area elementary schools to help get kids sliding on snow, exposing them to healthy, outdoor recreation at a time when they need it most — winter. The group also hosted children from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to learn how to cross country ski at the resort.
It is through community partnerships like this and others, as well as support funding from nonprofit organizations SOS Outreach, Detroit Outdoors, PSIA-AASI Central Education Foundation, Share Winter and others, that allow Crystal Community Ski Club and Crystal Mountain to help underserved youth reap the benefits of outdoor recreation.
But there is still more work to do.
All outdoor recreation businesses need to do their part for the collective well-being of our citizens, but also the future growth of the industry.
To gain and retain outdoor recreation participants is to invest in people, time and knowledge. Everyone should have the opportunity to learn how to “pizza” and “French fry” on a bunny hill.
