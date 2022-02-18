TRAVERSE CITY — After 48 years as a family business, it's time for this Brick to hit the road.
Brick Wheels, a bicycle shop that opened in 1974, has been sold by Tim Brick to Traverse City's Andy Weir, the president of Commonwealth Heritage Group. Brick said his last day will be Wednesday at the 736 E. Eighth Street business he has worked at full-time since the mid-1970s.
A retirement party for "The Main, The Myth, The Legend" is scheduled for Feb. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the store. The 69-year-old Brick said there still are some logistics of the deal to be finalized and he will remain at Brick Wheels until June as a consultant.
"I've been at it a long time," said Brick, who worked at Brick Wheels, then owned by his father, during summers while attending the University of Montana.
