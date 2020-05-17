TRAVERSE CITY — Craft beer enthusiasts are enjoying growlers filled with their favorite locally brewed treat despite stay-at-home mandates. Many are buying canned beer produced by local brewers from retail stores.
But overall brewpub sales figures — which traditionally rely on freely flowing taps and crowds packed into tap rooms — are dismal, hit hard by social distancing and business restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The draft market is still dead, because of all the restaurants and bars being closed,” said John Niedermaier, founder, owner and head brewer at Brewery Terra Firma. “So packaged product is king.”
Business limitations — imposed across the nation to slow the spread of coronavirus — have been rough on brewpubs, particularly operations that built business models primarily around in-house service.
Brewery Terra Firma diversified its sales base when it added a canning line in September. Niedermaier and his crew filled a truck with cans this week for retail distribution. The brewery also offers growler refills so local customers can enjoy fresh beer at home.
Several local brewpubs are offering curbside service and/or takeout food during the pandemic.
Others have locked the door for the duration, with plans to reopen when it makes economic sense. Some brewing businesses are finalizing plans to reopen — soon, if that proves possible.
“We’re trying to breathe, first and foremost,” said Jon Carlson, co-owner of North Peak Brewing Company in Traverse City.
“It has been really sad and devastating,” Carlson said. “Health has been our big concern. We’re staying open and doing takeout. That’s been going OK — meaning, we’re well below where we should be.”
Sales reductions have forced staff reductions.
The owner of Lake Ann Brewing Co. had to let go of 90 percent of his mostly part-time staff, but has kept the remaining crew busy brewing and refilling growlers.
“We’re still making beer,” said Matt Therrien. “Just maintaining a regularity of what we’re doing. We need to be maintaining our relevance.”
He feels well positioned to have a successful summer. Lake Ann Brewing has a large outdoor seating space well-suited to social distancing, Therrien said.
Niedermaier agrees that following social distancing guidelines may prove critical to brewpubs’ survival this summer.
“We believe outdoor dining is going to be essential,” he said.
North Peak has developed a detailed reopening plan. It is installing hands-free faucets and hand sanitizer dispensers.
All doors will be foot-operated or automatic. UV lights in the ventilation system will sanitize the air.
To expand social distancing, Carlson may spread dining customers out over two levels, in both North Peak and Kilkenny’s Irish Tavern.
Independent brewers across the nation face the need for adaptation.
“COVID-19 has been devastating for small and independent craft brewers around the country,” said Bob Pease, president and CEO of the Brewers Association. He said he has heard of dozens of breweries have gone out of business.
Roughly half the brewers questioned in an association survey said they would need to close if the quarantine lasts more than three months, according to Pease.
Many of the roughly 8,100 small independent breweries, which account for a 14 percent market share of all domestic beer by volume and 25 percent market share by dollars, rely on their own taprooms or brew pubs to sell beer on-premise to customers.
They are not equipped to produce beer for off-premise sales, according to Pease.
The Associated Press reported that some of the larger independent brewers whose beer is distributed to grocery and liquor stores have seen a bump in off-premise sales during the pandemic, but they’re still losing ground without their taprooms in use and bars and restaurants open.
Off-premise sales of independent craft beer were up 17 percent in the nine-week period that ended on May 2, compared to the same time last year — but larger, commercial brands are growing at a faster pace, said Danelle Kosmal, vice president of beverage alcohol for the Nielsen Company.
Total beer sales, which include flavored malt beverages, hard seltzer and cider, rose 20 percent.
That compares to wine sales, which were up 30 percent and spirits, which jumped by 34 percent in that nine-week time frame, according to Nielsen Company figures.
But brewpubs that built their business models solely around in-house service are struggling to hang on during this era of social distancing.
“I would imagine there are going to be some closing as a result of this,” Neidermaier said.
“There were going to be closings anyway, because the industry has just been going wild for a long time. We (already) were in the phase where we’re seeing a few closings here and there. But this is going to amplify that a little bit.”
