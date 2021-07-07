LANSING — July is “Michigan Beer Month” and one organization is ready to raise a glass.
The Michigan Brewers Guild is selling a commemorative pint glass to celebrate the occasion. The glass is available while supplies last at more than 70 member breweries and select retail outlets.
The brewery/retail outlets in the Michigan Beer Month glass promotion include: 7 Monks Taproom, Traverse City; Beards Brewery, Petoskey; Biers Inwood Brewery, Charlevoix; Earthen Ales, Traverse City; North Channel Brewing, Manistee; Short’s Brewing Company, Bellaire; and Snowbelt Brewing Co., Gaylord.
Breweries are encouraged to feature a special beer throughout the month of July, according to a release from the Michigan Brewers Guild.
“Michigan beer month is a fun celebration of local beer which normally culminates with our annual Summer Beer Festival,” Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said in a release. “Due to the impact of COVID-19 we have made alternative plans to host two festivals in August in lieu of the Summer Beer Festival.
“We look forward to sharing a beer on August 14th at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park and August 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.”
Advance tickets to the Summer Beer Festivals are $50 and went on sale June 24. Enthusiast Member Pre-Sale tickets opened June 22. Tickets are $55 per person the day of the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.MiBeer.com.
Designated driver tickets are $10.
The August Beer Festival — North in Traverse City runs from 1-6 p.m. for general admission patrons. Gates open at noon for a VIP hour for Brewers Guild Enthusiast Members.
The Michigan Brewers Guild was created in 1997 and has nearly 300 member breweries, according to the release.
Michigan’s brewing industry is responsible for more than 21,000 full-time jobs and generates $914 million in labor income. The state’s brewing industry has “a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion,” according to the release.
Michigan ranked sixth in the country with 398 craft breweries in 2020, according to www.statista.com. California had 958 breweries in 2020, more than double those of New York (460), according to the website. Pennsylvania was third with 444, followed by Colorado (433) and Washington (428). Florida (368), Texas (364), North Carolina (359) and Ohio (339) rank behind Michigan and round out the top 10.
