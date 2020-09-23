GRAND RAPIDS — Move over ArtPrize — make way for another festival.
With ArtPrize canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beer City Brewers Guild decided to create a “creative workaround that celebrates local art and beer,” according to a press release.
AlePrize is a month-long pairing between Grand Rapids-area artists and breweries.
Chad Atherton, Beer City Brewers Guild board member and director of market development at Founders Brewing Company, said AlePrize is a temporary solution, but “a cool opportunity to connect with local artists and utilize our spaces to promote local artists.”
The scale and scope of AlePrize is smaller than the ArtPrize inspiration, the release said.
Grand Rapids breweries during October will change their spaces into galleries so exhibiting artists can display their work. Patrons can also enjoy a pint of beer crafted by the local establishments.
Similar to ArtPrize, $1,000 will be awarded to the artist with the most public votes. A $1,000 will be awarded to an artist from a panel comprised of local artists and other community figures.
The release said nearly half of the more than 40 guild members are scheduled to participate.
Mitch Ermatinger of Speciation Artisan Ales teamed up with Dayna Walton, artist/owner of Solstice Handmade, to display a piece over their Wealthy St. taproom’s garage door. The two have previously collaborated on projects before, so the synergy makes sense.
“This is just a great thing that we can do to drum up excitement in a dark time,” Ermatinger said in the release. “It’s really important to remember that art is often the light that gets us out of the dark.”
Of the more than forty breweries in the guild, nearly half will be participating in some capacity. Expect a directory detailing what art you can find at each brewery. Organizers say enthusiasts also should be on the lookout for beers brewed specifically for AlePrize.
More information on the event and a list of participating Grand Rapids breweries is available at www.beercityguild.com/aleprize.
