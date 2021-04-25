FRANKFORT — When the world comes calling, sometimes it’s simply calling you back home.
For Brenna Nugent, marketing and communications manager for Graceland Fruit, even though there was a world of possibilities awaiting her in the business and professional spectrum, there was no better place to live and work then in her hometown along the golden shoreline of Lake Michigan in Benzie County.
“I grew up in Frankfort,” she said. “This is where my husband (Ben) and I have raised our family. It’s a great place to work, with a lot of great people.
“Frankfort, itself, is a huge tourist area, but I think that a lot of people who come up here really don’t know how big (Graceland) is, (or) what it does; but I’m sure they’ve had our product somewhere. It’s very nice for our community.”
Nugent has been with Graceland for about four years, starting out as International Sales Coordinator before being promoted to Senior Sales Coordinator, and then, two years ago, promoted again to her current position.
Born and raised in Frankfort — and whether soaking in the summer sun with her classmates at the nearby beaches, or capturing teenage moments at Papanos Pizza, the latter an after-school hideout that “everyone loved” — Brenna graduated from high school in 2007.
But before turning the tassel on her Panther’s mortarboard from the right to the left, she led her basketball team to back-to-back state championship titles in 2005 and 2006, and, in 2006, was named Miss Basketball in Michigan after scoring 1,966 career points, while pulling down 800 rebounds.
From there she went on to play for Western Michigan University (WMU) for four years, where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing.
She then worked as Director of Basketball Operations at Kent State and WMU, and assistant women’s basketball coach at Youngstown State University, before answering the call to return home to Frankfort to work at Graceland Fruit, a business that she never envisioned, in her youth, would develop the global reputation it has made for itself.
“Even growing up here, I did not know the global reach Graceland had, and it’s much larger now than it was when I was growing up,” she said. “Growing up, I did not fully understand exactly what Graceland Fruit did, how Graceland impacts the local community and just how much Graceland supports the Michigan food and agricultural industry.
“It’s quite interesting to see what started as a small co-op for growers being able to harvest their fruit and have somewhere to take it — to where we are now that we export to over 60 countries, and we’re one of the largest employers in the area, and we just keep on growing.”
When not working, Brenna enjoys “... spending time with my family, gardening and working around our house.”
“I enjoy the northern Michigan outdoors — beaches, hiking, biking,” she said. “I like to read when I have the time, (and) just sit and relax on our porch in the summer.”
At home in a small house that is set back in the pines just outside of a small town in one of the smallest counties in the state, it seems that Brenna has made it big, alright.
“My husband and I have been married almost three years now,” she said. “Ben grew up in the northern Michigan area as well, his grandpa was a cherry farmer in Benzie County. We have a beautiful, funny, little girl, Josie, who just turned one in February. We also have two dogs, Hunter and Olly.”
Brenna also volunteers at BEST Benzie County, a nonprofit organization that helps build educational success and training opportunities in Benzie County, though COVID restrictions and her own busy work schedule limit her availability to that group.
