TRAVERSE CITY — For a dry rosé, comments from two of the competition judges were dripping with praise.
The Brengman Brothers’ 2019 Pinot Noir from Crain Hill Vineyards’ Block 7 was named the Best in Show at the 2020 Rosé Competition. Under the American Fine Wine Competition, the entry won the dry rosé category at the event.
Two of the judges — one specifically — were singing the praises of the Block 7.
“This rosé has a fruity, expressive nose, good concentration, watermelon, peach ... I want to drink it all day,” judge Sarah Phillips McCartan, a wine writer and an educator at the Florida Wine Academy, said in a release announcing the results.
“It’s singing,” added judge Zack Foley, Wine Director at the Boatyard, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Robert Brengman, who co-owns the winery with his brother, Ed, said the judges’ descriptions were music to his ears, especially the descriptive comment from McCartan.
“That’s what you want out of a rosé,” he said.
The other Best of Show winner went to a Napa Valley, California, winner. A 2016 Brut Rosé from Domaine Carneros claimed the sparkling category at the invitation-only competition.
“I just feel honored that they picked our wine from this region from all the wines around the world,” Robert Brengman said. “I’m thrilled.”
The Best of Show honor was not the end of the recognition for Brengman Brothers.
Brengman Brothers also picked up a double gold for its Ca’del Borgo in the sparkling category.
Robert Brengman said the winery submitted entries judges were unfamiliar with and it paid off.
“We submitted two wines that they hadn’t tasted before,” he said. “Two submissions, two double golds and one Best of Show.”
According to the release from AFWC, the Rosé Competition 2020 received a total of 150 entries. The 16 wine judges awarded 14 double gold medals, 28 gold medals and 50 silver medals.
While Robert Brengman was thrilled with the competition results, something about the release caught his attention. The announcement was headlined: “Napa Valley and Leelanau Peninsula, Michigan Capture the Crowns at AFWC’s The Rosé Competition 2020.”
He said performances like the main 2020 AFWC earlier this year were well represented with wines from the region as a whole, Leelanau County specifically. The Winery at Black Star Farms highlighted the main event by winning two Best of Class awards.
“They didn’t have to say California for Napa Valley,” Robert Brengman said. “We’re going to get so well known in this region that you won’t have to say Michigan with Leelanau Peninsula anymore.”
A full list of the Rosé Competition results can be found at https://americanfinewinecompetition.org/the-results-of-the-afwcs-the-rose-competition-2020/.
The Rosé Competition began in 2013.
