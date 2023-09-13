Television shows and movies often use a fair amount of “artistic license” when it comes to the inner workings of an Emergency Department, but an aspect they capture well is how unpredictable it can be at any given time, on any given day.
Munson Medical Center is a Level II Trauma Center and the hub for specialty care, not just for Traverse City but the entire region of approximately 500,000. In addition to our own community, the most critically ill and seriously injured patients north of U.S. 10 are brought to the hospital’s Emergency Department by ambulance or helicopter. On average, just in the Emergency Department, we see 150- 180 patients per day and around 50,000 each year.
When the physicians, nurses and support staff walk through those doors at the start of their shift, they can never be certain what the day might hold.
Take this past Labor Day, for example. At 4:30 p.m. there were 50 patients in the Emergency Room, most already receiving treatment with others waiting for a bed. A moment later, seven trauma patients, with critical to life threatening injuries, arrived by ambulance. In the two hours that followed, three additional critically ill patients were transferred to the ER in Traverse City to be stabilized.
Any of those 50 patients who were already in a treatment room or next in line were probably wondering or even frustrated about the wait. It’s understandable; they were not able to see those 10 patients come through the ambulance doors or the medical team quickly move to where they were most urgently needed.
This type of scenario is just one in a list of complex factors that can determine how quickly or slowly you make it into an ER treatment room. When the hospital is full, it can take time to move patients into a room to free up an ER bed — especially in cases that require long-term care or behavioral health services. There could be a surge of people coming to the ER all at once or the overall severity of illness within that group could be extremely high — life-threatening events like strokes, heart attacks and traumatic injuries always go to the front of the line.
We are not trying to make excuses, but simply offer some perspective because we understand this is cold comfort when you or a loved one is in pain or feeling bad while waiting to be seen by a healthcare provider.
Please know that we are continuously working to better expedite care like special treatment areas — called Quick Vertical Care — we’ve recently created in our ER to more quickly serve those patients who don’t need X-rays or multiple tests. Process improvements are also being made to move patients more efficiently onto inpatient floors and make room for the next in line in the ER. We also want to better narrate your care through improved communication. The good work being done in our community to create a Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness will also help ease strain and more importantly, provide greater access to mental health services in the most appropriate setting.
Our goal is always to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.
We have an incredible group of skilled, dedicated, and compassionate professionals in our Emergency Department who provide quality care under some of the most challenging circumstances.
This is a place of healing, but these hardworking healthcare heroes can too often face verbal and physical abuse from the very people they are trying to help and then feel disheartened to read the critical comments they leave on social media.
We appreciate you taking a few minutes to read this editorial, better understand “real life” in the ER and give grace and patience to those who are there for us when we need them most.
Munson Medical Center and our amazing team of clinicians and support staff are committed to providing the timely, expert 5-star quality care that you deserve.
We are grateful for your support and the opportunity to serve this community every day.
If you have questions or want more information on where you should go for care, visit munsonhealthcare.org/ask-a-nurse.
