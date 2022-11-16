While there’s still a month and a half left to go in 2022, it’s hard to resist the urge to flip our mental calendars to 2023 and see what’s ahead for our regional economy.
We can’t predict when inflation will subside, if interest rates will continue to rise or if the expected mild recession will arrive after the new year. But we can take stock of what we’ve accomplished in 2022 and where we want to be in 2023.
The Economic Outlook published last week offered insight from local leaders from important sectors of our local economy — tourism, real estate, health care and transportation. What do these industries have in common as these leaders look to 2023? Creating and planning for continuous change and transformation. While there are many lessons to come from a global pandemic, a valuable lesson this year for business leaders has been that there’s no return to normal pre-pandemic business operations.
Leaders from the state’s manufacturing and construction industries joined representatives from state agencies for the Traverse Connect Economic Outlook Luncheon last week. They addressed more than 600 business professionals with nearly two hours of insight into our regional, statewide, and national economy.
Quentin L. Messer, chief executive and economic competitiveness officer of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund, themed his conversation around his favorite sport — football — and on Michigan’s relentless focus on winning. What is the key to Michigan winning on the national and worldwide stage? Regional and statewide growth.
Messer reminded us that our region’s growth is the key to helping champion Michigan and making the state a winner.
Our economy is diversifying and building upon the foundations of manufacturing, hospitality and tourism with water management technology, outdoor recreation and transportation and an entrepreneurial and technology sector. While the foundation for this transformation began before the pandemic, new and evolving opportunities will accelerate our growth.
As Messer reminded all in attendance, “Creativity, problem-solving, positive attitude — that’s going to win, regardless of whatever the industry is. And that’s what Michiganders have — that’s what we always have had.”
What else is a critical component to growth and the state of Michigan winning? Telling a new story of Michigan to win the “war on talent.” Through the Michigan’s Creative Coast initiative, which the state is supporting through a Michigan Enhancement Grant, we’re telling the story to working-age professionals across the country that our region is an exceptional place to live, explore and fulfill a career.
These statewide leaders made it clear that it’s time to stop telling the old story of Michigan. One of cold gray winters, losing football teams and closed arms. David Worthams, director of employment policy at the Michigan Manufacturers Association, said, “We can’t be afraid to tell the world who we are, how we are, and why we’re the best at what we do.”
The leaders on the Economic Outlook panel agreed on another essential plot point of Michigan’s new story, “We are not going to win if people don’t think that they can come here and find a place. Regardless of what we may personally think — whether it’s sexual orientation, religion, race or whatever it might be. Places that open themselves up to difference, regardless of political ideology, win. Michigan was the place where people from all over the world came. That’s still who we are.”
Sarah Lucas, deputy director of the Office of Rural Development, echoed Quentin and expanded on how rural communities can be places that talent will choose.
“When you look at the demographic reality that we’re facing, one of the things that I hear a lot in a lot of communities is that we need to just keep our young people here — but there’s not enough of them,”Lucas said. “We really need more than that, and so we need to think about opening ourselves up and how can we make ourselves attractive to different types of residents and different types of workers. We really need to be focused on place and how we make ourselves attractive and accessible to everybody.”
As we all prepare and plan for 2023, write a new story about your business, our region, and Michigan. Because if we tell a story about growth and winning, we could speak it into existence.
