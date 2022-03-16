As the battle for talent wages on, companies must address the diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging needs of their employees if they wish to maintain a quality workforce.
Focused on opening the conversation in 2021, Traverse Connect invited the community to discuss the business case for a welcoming culture at our inaugural Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Summit.
One year later, we reconvened the community alongside experts from across the country to continue these necessary conversations, even when they get uncomfortable. Of course, you cannot have a conversation without words, and using the right words is essential. By using the same definitions, we can work toward the same goals from the same starting place.
Kicking off the conversation with a powerful keynote address, Esther Triggs, the Associate Director of DEI at Interlochen and owner of Journey Theatre Project, used a story to introduce the concept of “implicit bias.”
A mother walks down the street holding her child’s hand. At some point along the way, she squeezes the child’s hand and perhaps, pulls them closer. This child subconsciously registers someone in their proximity as a threat because of this subliminal squeeze, and they will store that information for later. Defined as our subconscious attitude toward people based on their race, age, gender, or appearance, implicit bias builds over a lifetime. “We all have implicit bias,” says Triggs. “It’s what you do next that matters.”
Implicit bias is not only a personal challenge to overcome, but it is also a necessary obstacle to break down as businesses. From overlooking a job applicant who has an unfamiliar-sounding name to mentoring the colleague who looks like you, implicit bias influences who can succeed and how. Our speakers touched on the strategies to address implicit bias throughout the day, such as using assessments to illuminate barriers, building relationship agreements as a group, and checking in with employees to understand their perspectives and needs.
Of course, another running theme of the day was inclusion. Co-Founder and CEO of Aleria, Lisa Russell, compares inclusion to health. “You only notice it when you don’t have it,” she says. For instance, the Disability Network pointed out that it is often difficult for non-disabled individuals to notice the physical barriers of their workplace that might exclude a disabled person from joining the space.
The first place to start to improve inclusion is active listening.
Listening can be a challenge itself because, as Vice President of National Corporate Sales at Trion Solutions, Daniel Russell, Sr., states, “It’s easy to listen when someone has a voice.” Therefore, it is on the shoulders of the employer to ask in order to listen, learn, and improve.
“It is important for all businesses regardless of size to listen and be willing to ensure that the words they speak match their actions as it relates to DEIB,” says Marcus Bennett, Ed.D., the Associate Dean of Campus and Residence Life and new Special Assistant to the President for DEI at NMC. “Organizations must be willing to put themselves out there, have those difficult conversations, and internalize what is being said so that effective change can happen.”
Finally, there are numerous resources and organizations that help businesses of all sizes assess and address their DEIB needs, such as Upbound at Work, the Disability Network, Aleria, and Green Door Workshop.
“The key to overcoming challenges is for businesses to realize they are not in this by themselves and to utilize the resources they have in front of them,” says Bennett. “Business leaders need to be willing to partner with other entities outside of the organization and community that will result in positive partnerships and create allies and champions.”
We could not have been more pleased and humbled to have the opportunity to learn from such knowledgeable experts. We will continue to have uncomfortable conversations by asking, listening, and learning to strengthen a diverse and welcoming culture in northern Michigan alongside our businesses. No one person, company, or group can do it alone.
As Esther Triggs puts it, “The whole hand has to be on board.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.