JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — A resort and a healthcare system based in northern Michigan were named among the best employers in Michigan.
Forbes last week released its third annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list was divided into 51 rankings, one for each U.S. state plus the District of Columbia.
The list of the best employers in Michigan included 75 companies, some of which are not headquartered in the state.
The two based in northern Michigan were Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls and Munson Healthcare in Traverse City. Boyne Mountain ranked No. 26 and Munson checked in at No. 54.
Boyne Mountain Resort is listed as having 11,000 employees while Munson Healthcare has 7,500, according to Forbes. The 11,000 employees reflects the number employed at Boyne Resorts — which includes properties in other states —and not just Boyne Mountain, according to Boyne Director of Communications Erin Ernst.
The list was compiled by surveying 80,000 workers at businesses with at least 500 employees, according to the methodology.
“Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2020 to June 2021 and were anonymous, allowing participants to freely share their opinions,” the explanation at Forbes.com said. “The final list ranks the 1,330 employers that received the most recommendations.”
The University of Michigan topped the Forbes list as the Best Employer in the state. JPMorgan Chase was second, Bosch third.
The complete list of America’s Best Employers in available at https://tinyurl.com/ForbesUS2021. The Michigan list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ForbesMich2021.
