BOYNE FALLS — Boyne Mountain is one of 13 ski resorts in the world taking part in the March 13 “A Day for Jake” Global Day of Snowboarding.
Participating resorts in Austria, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland and the U.S. will host snowboarding brands, pro riders, local reps, shop owners and employees.
Each of the resorts will offer free lift tickets on March 13 to snowboarders who pre-register by March 8. Register at https://www.adayforjake.com/en/.
The event celebrates the memory and legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter.
Born in 1954 in New York, Carpenter skied for the first time in 1961 in Vermont. In 1968, he bought a Snurfer — a single wide, short ski that users stood on without bindings and held onto with a rope tied to the ski tip. He launched Burton Snowboards in 1977 in his barn.
Carpenter pioneered the growth of snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding, according to a release.
Carpenter, atop one of his own boards, won the National Snurfing Contest in Muskegon in 1978. In 1983, after Carpenter snowboarded with members of the ski patrol there, Vermont’s Stratton Mountain became the first major ski resort to allow snowboarders to ride lifts.
Carpenter announced in 2011 that he had testicular cancer. He died Nov. 20, 2019, at age 65.
In honor of ‘A Day for Jake’, Burton offices and owned stores will be closed on March 13.
Resorts participating in ‘A Day for Jake’ are: Boyne Mountain; Summit at Snoqualmie, Washington; Big Sky Resort, Montana; Copper Mountain/Woodward Copper, Colorado; Boreal/Woodward Tahoe, California; Stratton Mountain, Vermont; Bear Mountain, California; Cypress Mountain, Vancouver, Canada; Avoriaz, France; Absolut Park, Flachauwinkl, Austria; LAAX, Switzerland; Madonna Di Campiglio, Italy; and Seki Onsen Resort, Nigata, Myoko, Japan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.