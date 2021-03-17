SANTA ROSA, California — The International East Meets West Wine Challenge ended in the middle.
After a 2019 Bowers Harbor Vineyards Riesling took top honors in the Eastern Wine Competition, it moved on to face West Coast Wine Competition winner, a 2020 Trecini Winery Rosé of Grenache.
For the first time in the eight years since the East Meets West competition was created, there was no winner. Judges couldn’t decide on a champion in the Best of the Best and declared a tie between the Bowers Harbor Vineyards Riesling and the Trecini Cellars/Winery entry from Santa Rosa, California.
“It’s a real honor to end up on top with competition from all over the world is a testament to the hard work and the fantastic wines that come from our vineyard,” Bowers Harbor Vineyards Proprietor and Wine Maker Spencer Stegenga said in a release.
Wine writer and educator Laura Ness, one of the judge’s for the competition, echoed Stegenga’s sentiment.
“No other competition offers judges the opportunity to taste the best of both worlds,” Ness said in the release. “And in the end, to reach a tie between the Riesling from the East and the Grenache Rosé from the West illustrates how solid these wines are.
“This is such an unparalleled chance for wineries to obtain exposure on the national stage — and for consumers to discover something fresh, new, and noteworthy.”
In judges’ comments from the competition, the medium dry 2019 Bowers Harbor Riesling was praised for its “mango, pineapple and pear; impeccable balance; sweet and sour perfection — classic.”
According to its website, the International Eastern Wine Competition was founded in 1975. Eligible wines are from 41 U.S. states, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Mexico (except the Baja Peninsula) and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Established in 1982, the West Coast Wine Competition is open to wines from Australia, China, India, Japan, Middle East, New Zealand, Pacific Rim nations, Russia, Tasmania, British Columbia, Baja Mexico, and the U.S. states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
According to a release, each competition is “judged independently by experts familiar with the styles and varieties specific to each geographic region.”
In addition to being named the Best of the Best for the Eastern Wine Competition with a perfect score of 100, the 2019 Bowers Harbor Vineyards Riesling was also winner of the Riesling Challenge and named Best of the Best White Wine. The Riesling Medium Dry was mentioned six different times in the results.
A 2017 Langley was named Best of Class and earned Gold for Bowers Harbor Vineyards.
A 2018 Bowers Harbor Vineyards Riesling Block II won Double Gold. Bowers Harbor Vineyards wines winning Gold included a 2019 Langley Late Harvest, a 2017 Blanc de Blanc, a 2018 Riesling Smokey Hollow, a 2018 Riesling Medium Sweet and a 2017 Brut Rose.
Established in 1991, more information about Bowers Harbor Vineyards is available at www.bowersharbor.com.
