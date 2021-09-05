ELK RAPIDS — Like the couple behind it, BOS Wine is 50 percent Michigan and 50 percent California.
It’s 100 percent about a biodynamic and organic approach to vineyards Dave Bos has worked on in both Michigan and California, where his wife, Jackie, called home. This emphasis on farming practices is the reason behind the ‘Dig Into Goodness’ theme BOS Wine emphasizes in every bottle, from its first vintage in 2010 to the present.
“We focus on the health, vitality and quality in the farm system,” Dave Bos said. “We want to make world-class wine and change farming. That’s the biodynamic methods we can show people and really showcase what we’re doing.
“It’s bring the wisdom of farming back to farming. It’s the way they farmed 150 to 200 years ago. I still use science every day, but I also use homeopathic techniques.”
Dave and Jackie Bos took the next step in their voyage as vintners on Wednesday, opening a wine garden in Elk Rapids inside a 1920s farmhouse at 135 Ames St., most recently the home of Planetary Coffee. As with the Michigan-California connection the couple bring to the table, the wine offerings do the same.
“All of the California wines are from vineyards I’ve worked on or consulted for,” said Dave Bos, who worked in Napa for 13 years doing biodynamic and organic farming. “All of the California wines are biodynamic and all the Michigan wines are moving toward biodynamic.”
Dave and Jackie Bos don’t grow their own grapes, instead securing fruit from small growers on both Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas.
After growing up in Holland and graduating from Hope College, Dave Bos worked in northern Michigan, spending 2003-04 at Chateau Grand Traverse and at Trattoria Stella.
“I was one of the opening servers,” Dave Bos said of his restaurant career.
Dave Bos moved to California and in 2007 met Jackie, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate in 2007. The couple were married in August 2008.
During visits to his parents in Holland, the couple would often make trips north to Traverse City.
“We’d come up here every summer,” Jackie Bos said. “It was our favorite getaway.”
The California-Michigan bond was further strengthened by West Coast visits from Michigan winemakers the couple called friends to see techniques Dave Bos was working on and return visits with unofficial workshops on topics like composting and cover crops.
Bos said he helped convert hundreds of acres to biodynamic during his 9 years at Grgich Hills Estate in Napa Valley and has done the same with 70 acres at Mari Vineyards on Old Mission.
BOS Wine released its first vintage in 2010 with just two barrels.
“It was a little under 50 cases,” he said. “It was almost as small a production as you can do.”
With two children, the couple decided to move back to Michigan on Fourth of July weekend in 2017, settling into a farmhouse on Old Mission Peninsula. In 2019, the Bos family moved to 10 acres on Angell Road, where they plan to eventually plant some grapes.
For now, Jackie and Dave Bos are focused on education and the experience of their wines. The farm-to-table focus runs throughout the new wine garden, from the Zodiac-inspired labels designed by Jackie to the shovel on the custom wine glasses and ceramic plates.
“It’s really about the experience, how the wine and food pair together and then talk about farming and quality,” Dave Bos said. “We want to show that wine belongs on the table and not just as a cocktail.”
Even its wine clubs highlight the connection to the Earth, as well as the Michigan and California growing regions.
BOS has a Mica Club featuring four bottles of wine (two from each state) shipped quarterly. Then there’s the quarterly Wine and Swine Club which pairs artisan charcuterie with six bottles from both states.
Melissa Wierema joined the wine club this winter and despite having some physical reaction to some wines, didn’t with BOS. Wierema, who runs Up North Heritage Farm in Williamsburg with her husband, Justin, said she “of course” had to join Wine and Swine, partially because of what she does and partially because the Bos approach is similar to the regenerative agriculture practiced on their 42-acre facility.
“That’s a big thing,” Melissa Wierema said. “They do biodynamic and organic wine and that’s important to us; that’s important to me.”
BOS Wine started its clubs in 2014 and its been growing ever since on both coasts, Jackie Bos said.
“It’s just been this growing community of people we’ve become close friends with,” she said. “The Wine Club is something we’re always going to be focused on.”
Elizabeth Serrano is BOS Wine Club manager. Jacquelyn Olson is hospitality manager.
BOS also has a wine curation experience in Elk Rapids, pairing five wines with five different food options.
The Wine Club in Elk Rapids has seating inside for 20 people and will have another “20-ish” outside on a patio. The couple recommends reservations, especially inside. Part of that is because of the space available, but also to give the experience the time it requires.
One of the customers who appreciated both on opening day was Wierema. She partook in the Wine Curation Experience Wednesday.
“I thought it was amazing,” Wierema said. “They have such a cool experience there. It was a lot different than a lot of other wineries. It took it up a notch with all the food pairings with the wine.”
While Jackie and Dave Bos had hoped to open the Elk Rapids wine club earlier this year, opening later has given BOS Wine a chance to connect with the city and especially with local artists, responsible for a ‘quilt’ square on the outside of the building and a drawing on a bottle of Methode Agricole.
“It’s been cool to see how supportive Elk Rapids has been through this process,” Dave Bos said. “It’s been great to have that support on so many levels.”
While the wine garden now is open for business, BOS Wine plans a grand opening party Sept. 18.
And it won’t take long to discover why the couple call the Elk Rapids business a wine garden. A garden in Calistoga, California is where the journey began for Jackie and Dave Bos. Their ‘Garden Story’ is featured prominently on its website.
The garden on the patio, between the remodeled farmhouse and a small red barn, was filled with bees and butterflies on opening day Wednesday.
“One of the big things is we had a big garden like this when we were in California,” Dave Bos said. “We love big gardens. That’s where all our good ideas come from.
“Jackie is a landscape architect by trade, so this is kind of my happy place.”
