The booming business of bourbon is about to get busier, at least in Michigan.
More accurately, the Michigan craft spirits industry is poised to knock back even more sales. A change in Michigan law to benefit distillers and farmers will bring a “seismic change” to the industry, said Richard Anderson, co-owner of Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville, one of a handful of distillers in northwestern Michigan planning expansions.
Couple that legislative incentive to the existing momentum behind spirits — which last year topped beer as the U.S. alcoholic beverage market leader — and even dour Don Draper of “Mad Men” with his whiskey old-fashioned would crack a smile.
Beer taking a backseat to spirits might not surprise those in the craft beer industry, where evidence is mounting that the craft beer craze has crested.
“Our market here, our local market? It’s certainly oversaturated,” said Russell Springsteen, owner of Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City. “Yeah, absolutely.”
Spirits in many ways represent the next phase of craft’s appeal.
A boon for distillers and farmers
What has Anderson so fired up is a change in the financial relationship between certain craft distillers and the state’s Liquor Control Commission. By law, the Liquor Control Commission establishes uniform prices for liquor and requires 51% to 65% of the gross profits of each sale be returned to the state. Last year the Legislature amended the law, and craft distillers expect a profound impact from the new provision that took effect Jan. 1.
Rather than having to give the state nearly two-thirds of their profits, small distillers can turn over just 32.5%, provided they meet a specific requirement: At least 40% of the grain they use in the production process is grown and harvested in Michigan.
“It’s really acting as a catalyst to help create incentives for the craft spirit industry to move to embrace Michigan agriculture, which by the way, a lot of them have not up to this point,” said Anderson, whose Thompsonville operation is a farm-based distillery.
Since Iron Fish was founded in 2016, it has grown and harvested grain on its farm and purchased grain from Michigan farmers to distill its spirits. Last fall, Iron Fish announced a $900,000 expansion plan that is expected to increase the number of farmers supplying Iron Fish from 6 to 10, including in the Upper Peninsula. New production equipment is expected to begin distilling later this year.
Granor Farm in Three Oaks is one of Iron Fish’s grain suppliers. The organic farm in southwest Michigan supplies specialty rye, wheat and corn to Iron Fish and other other craft distillers, owner Rob Buono said.
He expects the change in law regarding LLC markups will increase interest among other distillers in what his farm offers but also prove to be a boost for small- and medium-size farms in Michigan whose products supply other Michigan companies.
“It is an opportunity, you know, both economically, I think, but also just, frankly, being part of a process that is exclusively one Michigan,” he said. “For many of us, I think that’s pretty exciting actually.”
Jon O’Connor, president of the Michigan Craft Distillers Association, shares in the enthusiasm.
“This tax change that was made last year is the most significant thing to happen to Michigan’s distillers since our inception that created the opportunity for the industry to exist,” said O’Connor, whose Long Road Distillers has operations in Grand Rapids and Grand Haven. “It kind of resets the bar and says, you know, Michigan is serious about being one of the best, if not the best, state in the country to be a distiller.”
The reduced markup improves margins for distillers and allows them to charge competitive prices while supporting Michigan agriculture, he said.
Chris Fredrickson, co-founder and president of Traverse City Whiskey Co., also welcomes the change.
“It’s creating another layer of incentive for producers like us to work as hyperlocal as possible,” he said.
In January his distillery broke ground on a $20 million whiskey production facility on the former site of the Cherry Growers Inc. fruit processing facility in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township. The 70,000-square-foot distillery will be the largest in Michigan, the company said.
The rising popularity of spirits
What’s driving the surging interest in spirits? Anderson of Iron Fish points to some cultural shifts. The acclaimed AMC show “Mad Men” made cocktails cool again, he said.
When the show’s initial run ended in 2015, spirits accounted for about 35% of the alcoholic beverage market while beer accounted for about 48%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Last year for the first time since 1999, spirits moved slightly ahead: 42.1% to 40.9%.
Craft spirits in particular is playing a role. Take a look at Michigan. Three years ago the state had 147 licensed small distillers, according to the Liquor Control Commission. At the end of last year there were 176, a nearly 20% jump.
Many of the distillers reached for this story attribute the growth in craft spirits to the same public sentiment that has fueled the local food movement, a commitment to neighbors helping neighbors that only grew during the pandemic.
“There’s a focus on doing business with people that were doing business in the local towns and cities around them, “ said Mike Brunner, director of retail sales for Grand Traverse Distillery, the state’s oldest craft distillery, which began operations in 2006. Plus, he said, “folks had a lot of time to stay home and explore new things.”
Of course, COVID-19 also brought challenges. Supply chain troubles complicated or delayed getting distillery equipment and bottling supplies, distillers said. More recently, the war in Ukraine has brought volatility to grain prices. Finding workers proved difficult at times. But conditions are starting to improve.
Anderson also is quick to credit the folks at the other end of the bar for the rising interest in craft spirits: craft brewers. He said they “paved the way” 15 years ago in getting consumers to appreciate the innovation in the alcoholic beverages they drink.
“The explosive growth of craft brewing has given way to the craft spirits sector,” he said. “We’re all kind of taking a page out of the craft beer sector, for sure.”
The state of craft beer
Which brings us back to the state of the craft beer industry. While volume sales have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to a 2022 state of the industry report by the national Brewers Association, sales per brewery have not, at least in the second quarter of 2022, the most recent data noted in the report. Although taproom sales are doing well, the report said, draft sales in restaurants and bars are struggling.
Overall brewery growth is slowing. The association expects the number of brewery openings this year to be the lowest in more than a decade.
Springsteen, who opened Right Brain Brewery in 2007, said he believes the interest in craft beer plateaued a few years ago and is now declining. He said he is trying to get a distillery license. “You have to learn how to compete differently,” he said.
He said the shutdown of restaurants during the pandemic and supply chain challenges such as can shortages dramatically hampered his distribution business. Distribution sales statewide are down 65% from 2020, he said.
On the positive side, February sales at his taproom were up 25%, he said, following a record fall. The 16th Street brewery’s proximity to the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, the last leg of which was completed over the summer, has helped, he said.
Craft beer still has many enthusiasts. And where there’s enthusiasm, there’s opportunity. The Liquor Control Commision reported 380 micro brewer licenses last year, up 35 from two years earlier. Licensing data from prior years was not immediately available.
Still, Springsteen offers words of caution to budding craft beer entrepreneurs.
“Think real hard about it,” he said. “Whatever you do, don’t buy new equipment. There’s used equipment coming out. There’s breweries failing right now. I would say wait.”
Supply and demand
For argument’s sake, let’s say craft beer is becoming too competitive, too many micro breweries clamoring for the same customers, many of whom now may want a bourbon whiskey finished in stout casks rather than an actual stout itself. What’s to say craft spirits won’t become too competitive?
Craft distillers say that is unlikely. The barriers to entry are formidable. Craft beer can take days to brew; craft spirits take years. The regulatory hurdles for spirits are more complex. The capital investment needed is higher.
The distillery business is a long game, Traverse City Whiskey Co.’s Fredrickson said. “You know, if you visit areas in Kentucky or Scotland that have these very well-developed ecosystems for distilleries, everything is very old,” he said. “And we’re on a mission to kind of recreate that here in Michigan so that everything that we’re building today, you know, has legs that go on for decades.”
Grand Traverse Distillery’s Brunner pointed to one factor that helped give rise to craft brewing that isn’t a factor in craft distilling.
“Craft beer took off back in the early ’90s because Big Beer was essentially broken,” he said. The product was largely the same lagers and pilsners wherever you went, he said. Distillers, on the other hand, always have been creative.
A different factor lies behind the popularity of craft spirits. “What craft distilling does is just bring it closer to home,” he said.
He sees further industry growth ahead.
“We can’t make whiskey fast enough at this point.”
