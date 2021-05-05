TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery is releasing its first Sauvignon Blanc made from the winery’s own grapes.
The first vintage of its new flagship wine will have a “very limited release,” according to the Old Mission Peninsula winery. Bottles were available at the winery on April 30, a release stated.
Bonobo has grown a dry white Bordeaux-style Sauvignon Blanc on its property. The grapes were fermented and aged on the property.
“The complexity and depth of this Sauvignon Blanc would stand up to wines from any region of the country, and we have more releases up our sleeve this year that are similarly spectacular,” Bonobo owner and general manager Todd Oosterhouse said in the release.
Bonobo wines are available at the vineyard, Michigan wine shops or online at https://www.bonobowinery.com/products.
