TRAVERSE CITY — A good way to wash away the taste of 2020 is to drink it.
Bonobo Winery released its 2020 Pinot Blanc earlier this month, the second of 2021 for the Old Mission Peninsula vineyard.
The winery is set to release a 2020 Sauvignon Blanc in early May.
The 2020 Pinot Blanc is available to wine club members, in the tasting room at 12011 Center Road, and online at www.bonobowinery.com.
The Pinot Blanc is made entirely from estate-grown grapes, according to a release.
According to winesearcher.com, Pinot Blanc is “a white mutation of Pinot Noir, with a smaller concentration of anthocyanins.”
“The Pinot Blanc is often overlooked, but it is actually incredibly versatile and sophisticated,” Bonobo owner and general manager Todd Oosterhouse said in a release. “Our 2020 Pinot Blanc is approachable, yet refined, and people come from all over to try this limited release.”
Bonobo grapes are estate and locally grown on a 19-acre vineyard. The vineyard currently grows seven grape varieties including Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc, according to the release.
More information on Bonobo Winery is available at https://www.bonobowinery.com/products.
