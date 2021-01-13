TRAVERSE CITY — The TCNewTech audience lit a fire under a platform making connections between local artists and fans.
The startup Bonfire Live won the TCNewTech Pitch Contest Jan. 5.
The virtual event aired on the TCNewTech YouTube Channel and Facebook Page to an international audience.
According to LinkedIn, Bonfire Live is “an artist-centric platform that sparks virtual connections between local independent artists and fans to create the magic of a live show” in the user’s home.
All of the ticket sales go to the artists, Bonfire Live generates revenue from an additional fee that customers pay.
“We work as a true partner with the artists as we support their transition from performing in-person to online,” Bonfire Live co-founder Vritti Sethi said in a release.
Bonfire Live beat out three other entrepreneurs to take home the $500 prize, sponsored by RJG, Inc.
According to a release from TCNewTech, other Jan. 5 pitches were from Niccolo Antinucci of Motus, an artificial-intelligence-powered fitness startup that gives real-time visual feedback; Ashley Williams of RIZZARR, a tech-enabled content marketplace for creators; and Janine Thomas of Ysanne, jewelry with embedded SOS technology.
Each company has five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, other technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.
There’s a five-minute question-and-answer period.
Audience members select the winner via text message.
The TCNewTech Virtual Pitch Night is broadcast live from 20Fathoms, taking advantage of the facility’s fiber internet from Michigan Broadband.
In addition to the normal pitches, there was a presentation from Madison Vomastek and the Traverse City Dance Festival and Artist-in-Residence project.
Vomastek hopes to bring professional dance to Traverse City.
TCNewTech’s Pitch Night is held the first Tuesday of every month.
The next scheduled Pitch Night is Feb. 2.
Apply to pitch at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch, or contact Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
