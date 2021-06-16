EAST JORDAN — A northern Michigan business was all dressed up and ready, but no one could go inside.
The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix held a ribbon cutting June 4, officially welcoming it into the East Jordan business community.
East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mary Faculak and East Jordan City Administrator Tom Cannon joined owners Rebecca and Rick Gotts for the symbolic ceremony on a bright, sun-filled day.
Even though The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix had been open since July 2020, nothing could throw water on the occasion.
The wedding and event venue located at 204 Water St. had to wait 10 months to host its first indoor wedding and nearly 11 to host a larger indoor event because of COVID-19 restrictions.
At the site of a former marina on the southern shore of the south arm of Lake Charlevoix, the new business didn’t host its first inside wedding until May 22. And that was for a small gathering of 25-30 people, manager Anora O’Connor said.
“We were able to host our first big wedding on June 5,” O’Connor said of the party of 150.
But The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix didn’t wait long to see more activity. A pair of community/parent-sponsored proms were held June 11 (Boyne City High School) and June 12 (Charlevoix High School).
The Gotts bought the marina in 2017 and didn’t occupy the property until 2018, according to a release.
After it opened in July 2020, The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix hosted an event outside under a covered porch. An outside wedding was held in September outside under a tent.
The main venue is allowed a maximum capacity of 300 people. O’Connor said The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix holds 200 people “seated banquet-style.”
The Gotts also own two cottages across the street, which can be included in a wedding rental. O’Connor said some weddings book the entire property.
“We have a huge expansive lawn outside,’ O’Connor said. “A lot of our couples will chose the weekend package and they can hold their rehearsal dinner outside.”
The event venue is the first step toward a larger use of the property. The lake side also features two other buildings, O’Connor said.
One of those is being considered for a distillery or taproom. A restaurant is also a possibility.
“It’s kind of in three phases,” O’Connor said. “Phase 1 was the wedding venue, Phase 2 is a boat workshop and Phase 3 is to be determined.
“We’re looking for something to bring to East Jordan.”
With Rebecca Gotts as majority owner and O’Connor as manager, The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix will be guided across whatever water the business encounters by women.
“One of the things we’re excited about is we’re woman-owned and operated,” O’Connor said.
More information on The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix is available at www.miboathouse.com.
