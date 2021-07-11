TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone has an opinion and if its about the Lower Boardman River, a committee wants to hear it beginning Tuesday.
The Lower Boardman River Leadership Team begins a broad public engagement procedure July 13.
Input into a unified plan for the 1.6 mile stretch of the Boardman River as it travels from the north end of Boardman Lake to West Grand Traverse Bay led to the creation of a draft plan presented to the Downtown Development Authority and the city during the past two months. The input collection is part of a push to determine river accessibility and connectivity in a final plan that should be completed by the end of the year.
The outreach includes an online feedback and community survey component as well as a series of planned and pop-up sessions. The aim is to log as much input from as many different groups as possible.
“We listened intently to the public the first time and have been doing it for last two years,” said DDA Chief Operating Officer Harry Burkholder, whose involvement with the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan goes back to his nine years serving on the DDA board. “The values really showed a community of vision. We’re really hoping to develop a vision that matches those values. That vision still has options to it.”
“It’s an important piece of where we are on the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said. “We’re doing as much effort as we can to engage the public to come out.
“We are going to them and making it as accessible and easy for them to have input into that.”
The process begins with sessions July 13-14 for specific groups. These sessions at the City Opera House are also open to the public. The schedule is:
- Recreation groups, community event organizers, July 13 from 10-11:30 a.m.
- Sustainability, fisheries and natural-resource focused organizations, July 13 from 3-4:30 p.m.
- Business and property owners, July 14 from 8:30-10 a.m.
- Community and economic development, business-focused organizations, July 14 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Three open public sessions are scheduled for July 15 at the City Opera House.
A morning session is scheduled from 8:30-10 a.m., a lunch open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and an evening session from 5:30-7 p.m.
Pop-up meetings are scheduled for the final two weeks of July. There also is an online component on the project website beginning July 13 at https://dda.downtowntc.com/lower-boardman-river-unified-plan/.
Following all the in-person and online engagement, the Lower Boardman River Unified Team has an Aug. 10 open house scheduled. Burkholder said it is one last chance to make sure the plan is right before presenting the final draft to the city and the DDA.
Burkholder, who led the team before joining the DDA staff, said he hopes the final draft of the Unified Plan is ready for September or October.
“The Leadership Team wants a plan that is good versus done,” Burkholder said.
Co-chair Brett Fessell, a river ecologist who is the Restoration Section Leader at the Grad Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, agreed with Burkholder.
“We want civic engagement and to put a deadline on it has a chance to stifle that,” Fessell said.
While the DDA began looking at the Lower Boardman River in 2018 as it winds through downtown, Fessell said a discussion of “restoring the form and function” of the river goes back 15 years as part of the overall watershed restoration project and the removal of three dams from the upper portion of the river.
“There’s still one piece that has to be addressed and that’s downtown Traverse City,” Fessell said. “This is going to have then most impact. This is where the highest density of people who use it.”
Fessell said it’s important to not look at the Boardman from businesses and buildings on its banks, but from the river to the bank. Fessell said its a reversal of old habits, but necessary because usage and accessibility demands will only increase over time.
Burkholder said a number of DDA and city projects along the Lower Boardman River have been done in recent years, “just in short segments.” He cited boardwalks along the river that dead end, which is why a unified plan is necessary.
Burkholder said access should begin at Boardman Lake and “run all the way to the bay.”
“It’s a binding agent,” Burkholder said of the river. “It binds the community together.”
Derenzy said she expects three dozen people per session, but would love to see as many as possible. The leadership team is trying to get as many young people as possible to come out because the next generation and beyond will see the greatest impact on changes made today.
“We’re hoping for 30-40 people, but would love to have a hundred or more,” Derenzy said. “It’s the Boardman River. If there’s one thing we know about the community is we value water and fresh water that we have.”
