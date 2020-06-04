TRAVERSE CITY — Family comes first, especially when you have a big brood.
Less than two years after opening a Board & Brush franchise in the Cherryland Center, owner Erika Rogers has the Do-It-Yourself wood sign workshop business up for sale.
A single mother of nine — seven of whom are adopted — is moving to Tennessee at the end of the summer. Four of Rogers’ children have Down’s Syndrome.
Rogers said the Tennessee relocation is mostly for better access to advanced medical care for her special needs children. She also said the colder winter months in northern Michigan also have an adverse affect on one of her children.
Since she lives in Arcadia, running a business in Traverse City posed some logistical problems.
“It’s already starting to be a challenge, all the demands of the studio and all the demands of being a single mom to all these kiddos,” Rogers said.
And the business shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in getting out of the business, which she opened in the fall of 2018.
“It’s been on my mind for a couple of months,” Rogers said.
Rogers has the business listed without a real estate agent for $40,000 plus franchise fees. Board & Brush Creative Studios is based in Hartland, Wisconsin.
Rogers said the decision to sell the business was difficult, because she values her employees and customers. Rogers said she the number of employees has varied from seven to nine, three of whom are instructors.
She said both groups are the reason she didn’t just leave the 2,300-square-foot space she leases at the Cherryland Center.
“I didn’t want to just close,” “We have great employees and a number of real loyal customers.”
One of those loyal customers was Charity Sawyer of Kingsley. Sawyer estimates she’s completed about a dozen projects at Board & Brush, several of which would up as presents for the holidays.
“I did a bunch last year for Christmas,” Sawyer said. “I hope somebody buys it. It is fun.”
Sawyer said she first went to Board & Brush when Rogers hosted an adoption support group at the studio. Sawyer said her youngest son, now 14 years old and adopted from foster care, has some sensory issues and discovered that the process of distressing wood during the workshops can be therapeutic.
Rogers said the Traverse City Board & Brush is open mostly for workshops on Friday and Saturday. The studio also has space for private parties and corporate outings.
The Traverse City store will remain open through the summer and gift cards will be honored. The TC location can be contacted by calling (231) 633-4722 or at https://boardandbrush.com/traversecity/.
Rogers said the business has been for sale for about a week and she’s already fielded about a dozen inquiries.
“We’re just in the beginning stages with several different people,” she said.
Rogers said she moved to northern Michigan about six years ago when her now ex-husband retired after working at the Pentagon. In a text message, Rogers said she was “looking for a slower pace of life for our big family.”
Rogers said she decided to open a Board & Brush franchise because “I needed a creative outlet after being a (stay-at-home mom) for so long. I wanted to be able to provide a place where other busy moms (and dads) could come unwind and get creative.”
