TRAVERSE CITY — Conversations about northern Michigan often start with the water.
When the state of Michigan launched the Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge as a way to promote “the decarbonization and electrification of both marinas and watercraft across the state,” the grant program launched for 10 northern Michigan counties.
“Water Innovations” is the theme for the second Northern Michigan Startup Week, which begins on May 5.
Northern Michigan Startup Week concludes with a free panel discussion May 11 on economic innovation tied to the region’s 234 miles of Lake Michigan coastline and 10,418 acres of lakes.
“Innovation in the Great Lakes: The Blue Economy” promises to take a dive into business in the region with experts in the fields of venture capital, freshwater innovation, marine technology and electrification.
Registration is required for the free event at https://business.traverseconnect.com/events/details/innovation-in-the-great-lakes-the-blue-economy-6561.
“Traverse Connect is excited to partner with Northern Michigan Startup Week this year for their water-innovation-themed week of startup company pitch events, discussion forums and informational networking that highlight the role of technology and startups in our regional economic ecosystem,” Traverse Connect president and CEO Warren Call said in a release. “We encourage everyone to attend who is interested in helping our region build a bright future of blue innovation and freshwater advancements by pairing our geography with our burgeoning freshwater business economy.”
Held in the Great Wolf Lodge Conference Center, registration begins at 3 p.m.
The panel presentation begins at 3:30 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow.
Closing remarks from Northern Michigan Startup Week are set for 4:45 p.m. Post-event cocktails with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar is scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m.
Call will serve as the moderator for the panel. On the the panel are:
- Prem Bodagala, director of Red Cedar Ventures
- Dana Lowell, co-founder of Lilypad Labs Inc.
- Matt Goddard, president and co-founder of Hybrid Robotics, Inc
- Denise Kay, co-founder and CEO of Enspired Solutions
The panel is scheduled to discuss why the region “is well positioned to be the global epicenter of this sector due to our existing innovation ecosystem, technical manufacturing base and workforce training capabilities,” according to a release.
The May 11 event will also showcase Traverse City’s goals for completing a Freshwater Research & Innovation Center
When discussing the launch of the Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge following an April 11 Startup Week preview/open house, Traverse Connect Director of Ecosystem Development Camille Hoisington said the grant program is a way for the region to “harness the power of our freshwater assets to grow our blue economy.”
The Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge is a partnership between Traverse Connect and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarding up to $150,000 in grants. Organizations have until May 12 to apply for grant money, which requires matching funds on proposed projects.
“The Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge represents the intersection of mobility, outdoor recreation and economic development and will create wide-reaching benefits across the entire state of Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the press statement.
Project examples cited in program include:
- Electric charging stations (eboat & passenger vehicle)
- Marina maintenance equipment
- Shore power upgrades and sustainable infrastructure
- Vessel fleet transition from internal combustion engines to alternative propulsion
- Demos/pilots of innovative watercraft
- Accessibility improvements
- Feasibility studies
- Workforce development collaborations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.