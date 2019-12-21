TRAVERSE CITY — A bill introduced Thursday — the final day of the Michigan legislature’s 2019 session — aims to restore funding for the Pure Michigan promotional program.
Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) introduced legislation in the state House of Representatives to restore funding for the program.
In a year-end roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said funding for the Pure Michigan tourism and marketing campaign — which she vetoed and which was not reinstated as part of a deal last week — potentially could be restored because the program is financed with restricted, not general, funds.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. said Tuesday that the ads will end starting Jan. 1 because of a lack of funding.
O’Malley’s proposed legislation could be brought up as soon as Jan. 8 or 9, when the Michigan House of Representatives is scheduled to be back in session.
The 2020 budget passed by the state legislature included $37.5 million for the Pure Michigan campaign. But Whitmer in October nixed funding for the program — one of 137 line-item vetoes.
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Dec. 10 voted to restore more than half of the state funding that Whitmer had vetoed in October, largely resolving a long budget process that broke down over fixing aging roads and morphed into a fight about gubernatorial powers. But Pure Michigan funding wasn’t restored in October.
O’Malley believes the Pure Michigan campaign has helped bolster the state’s economy, and said he was “flabbergasted” by the veto.
“The Governor had talked about cutting Pure Michigan by $5 million bucks early in the budget process,” O’Malley said Friday between coffee hours in Onekama and Benzonia. “I don’t think anybody expected her to totally wipe it out.
“Pure Michigan is a large part of the Detroit comeback. You would think that Detroit is pretty important to her. I was pretty confused.
“When we get back in January I think we can move it through the House of Representatives, get it on to the Senate and get it on her desk,” he said.
Traverse City Tourism is one of five city/regional partners that directly participate in Pure Michigan by pumping matching dollars into the national campaign.
Traverse City Tourism contributes $600,000 each year.
“It’s definitely a great contributor to helping bring visitors to the area and getting awareness of northern Michigan to the broader region,” Traverse City Tourism Media/Public Relations Manager Jenny Jenness said of the Pure Michigan promotion. “Also, we (Traverse City) get some specific ads that feature our region with that funding.”
“For us, it really is the opportunity to leverage the work with such a great brand,” said Jenness. “The Pure Michigan brand is really driving through, it’s really far-reaching. The additional benefit is not just getting visitors, but getting more people aware of Michigan in general — which is a huge part of economic development for the state.”
In a release, Traverse City Tourism President/CEO Trevor Tkach said Pure Michigan is “essential to helping northern Michigan and all part of the state maintain vibrant local economies, with strong businesses, infrastructure and talent.”
He said the program “goes to the heart of keeping our communities humming.”
O’Malley said he is committed to restoring the funding when the Michigan House of Representatives returns in 2020.
“I’ll push it because it’s not just for northern Michigan, not just the 101st District and not just for Traverse City,” he said.
“But it’s important for the entire state, including Detroit. I think this is a big deal. We need to get it done and back on the books. We won’t know until we try — and we have to try.”
Skipping Pure Michigan for a year could have long-term effects on the marketing campaign’s effectiveness, even if it is restored in 2021.
“If the campaign is lost for a year, we’re definitely going to look at a setback,” Jenness said. “Other states are increasing their investments in their marketing. They’re watching what we’re doing and, frankly, thinking we’re a little nutty to be putting a pause on something that’s been so successful.”
“It’s obviously proven very effective for the state — huge returns to businesses, as well as in tax revenues on the local and state level,” she said. “If we don’t get it this year, we’ll definitely lose that awareness, and we’ll have to rebuild again.”
